Michelle Trachtenberg Responds to Commenter Who Says She 'Looks Sick'

Michelle Trachtenberg doesn't care for the comments on her appearance. The 38-year-old actress recently posted a selfie getting her hair done with Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega and didn't appreciate one remark.

"These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa 🔎💖," Trachtenberg captioned the post.

Someone commented, "Michelle u look sick. R u ok?"

"Explain to me how I look sick," Trachtenberg replied. "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

Trachtenberg followed up her reply with several selfies showing off her new pink tips and calling out online trolls.

"I've received several comments recently about my appearance," Trachtenberg wrote. "I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

She posted another shot, writing, "Whip your hair like you just don't care."

In another selfie, she wrote, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

Trachtenberg grew up in the industry, having memorable roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gossip Girl.

RELATED CONTENT: