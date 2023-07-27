Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday Until 3 A.M. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz and More at Party
Mick Jagger was the (after) Midnight Rambler as he celebrated his 80th birthday.
On Wednesday, the Rolling Stones frontman marked the milestone with a party at Embargo Republica nightclub in London that went until the early morning hour of 3 a.m. Party guests included Jagger's bandmate, Ronnie Wood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, and two of his daughters, Georgia May and Jade Jagger.
And all had a good time, according to an eyewitness.
"Everyone at Mick Jagger's birthday party was buzzing," the eyewitness says. "Everyone was having a great time. Mick had a great time."
The eyewitness adds, "The singer left his party at 3 a.m. and was in such a good mood that he told photographers waiting outside that he would make sure they got photos."
The "Satisfaction" singer was captured by photographers leaving the event in style. For the occasion, the rocker wore a green suit with a black-and-white polka-dot shirt underneath. Jagger wore his signature black scarf and completed his look with dress sneakers.
Also in attendance was the singer's current partner -- dancer Melanie Hamrick -- who was seen walking out of the function ahead of him.
Other party guests were spotted leaving out of the same entrance as the birthday boy.
Jagger's day started with a sweet birthday wish from his longtime friend, and bandmate, Keith Richards.
The Stones guitarist took to Instagram to play a little tune on the piano, in honor of Jagger's big day.
"I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other -- happy birthday, Mick. Have another good one. And give me a call, let me know what it’s like," Richards, 79, wrote.
Wood also took to Instagram and posted several throwback photos of the duo. He also posted a painting of Jagger, who is depicted holding the mic up close to his mouth with both hands while wearing a sleeveless white shirt bearing the Rolling Stones' iconic tongue and lips logo.
Wood captioned the post, "Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger! ❤️."
Sir Mick took to Instagram on Wednesday and thanked everyone "for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!! 🙏❤️." He also reposted to his Instagram Stories the numerous tributes in his honor.
Kravitz, Christie Brinkley and Naomi Campbell were among the celebrities who also paid tribute in the rock star's comments section.
