Mick Jagger Turns 80! Keith Richards Celebrates the Rolling Stones Frontman by Performing Sweet Song on Piano
Mick Jagger's got plenty to be satisfied about. It's his 80th birthday!
The Rolling Stones frontman is celebrating the big 8-0 on Wednesday, and his longtime friends/bandmates are paying tribute, including the band's famous guitarist, Keith Richards, who paid tribute to Sir Mick with a sweet piano performance.
Richards, 79, posted a video of himself playing the piano and then looking into the camera and saying, "I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other -- happy birthday, Mick. Have another good one. And give me a call, let me know what it’s like."
Richards, who turns 80 on Dec. 18, once had a fractured relationship with Jagger, which Richards opened up about in his 2010 memoir, Life. In the book, Richards shared that he missed his friend amid their distance created by Richards saying Jagger became "unbearable" at the beginning of the '80s.
"I used to love Mick, but I haven't been to his dressing room in 20 years," Richards wrote. "Sometimes I think, 'I miss my friend.' I wonder, 'Where did he go?'"
The band's bassist, Ronnie Wood, also took to Instagram and posted several throwback photos of the duo. Wood also posted a painting of Jagger, who is depicted holding the mic up close to his mouth with both hands while wearing a sleeveless white shirt bearing the Rolling Stones' iconic tongue and lips logo. The band also once included the late drummer Charlie Watts, Mick Taylor, the late guitarist Brian Jones, the late keyboardist Ian Stewart and Bill Wyman.
Wood captioned the post, "Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger! ❤️."
Sir Mick also took to Instagram on Wednesday and thanked everyone "for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!! 🙏❤️." He also reposted to his Instagram Stories the numerous tributes in his honor.
Lenny Kravitz, Christie Brinkley and Naomi Campbell were among the celebrities who also paid tribute in the rock star's comments section. One of Jagger's sons, Lucas, also dropped a comment praising his father's attire, writing, "This fit is crazy."
Jagger, who has been dating former ballerina Melanie Hamrick since 2014, looked every bit the rock star, wearing a burgundy satin suit with a brown polka dot shirt.
