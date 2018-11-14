James Corden is drippin’ these days, thanks to his friends, Migos!

The British comedian and host of The Late Late Show, brought the rap trio — made up of Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo — for his latest instalment of Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday night, and the unlikely pals weren’t shy.

The rap group jammed out to some surprising hits like Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” while also breaking down several of their hits like “Bad and Boujee,” “Motorsport,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The group happily belted out Cardi B's rap in "MotorSport," with Offset happy to jam to his wife's verse.

"Have you ever made love to ‘Bad and Boujee’?” Offset asks Corden in the clip.

"I’m going to be honest, no. Am I going to tonight? Yes,” Corden jokes.

"You better watch out, you might end up with 10 kids,” Offset warns.

"Normally me and my wife just have the Les Miserables soundtrack, so it will be nice to have something different,” the theater buff quips.

When Takeoff pulls out $210,000 in cash, the trio offers to update Corden’s look.

"I don’t look like Migos. I look like I’m hiding Migos under a coat,” Corden jokes, stepping out in a giant metallic silver coat. "I feel like a recently divorced dad who’s going through a breakdown."

When Quavo assures him he looks fresh and notes that it’s all about the attitude, Corden concedes, "You’re right, the clothes aren’t the problem, I am."

He then struts his stuff in the new duds with his new posse beside him.

Watch the clip for more!

