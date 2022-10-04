At least heartbreak can provide some good material for future songs. Singer Miguel's wife, model Nazanin Mandi, has filed for divorce.

Mandi, 36, filed the divorce papers on Tuesday, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for wanting to terminate their union.

The documents, obtained by ET, do not specify a date of separation, instead that section reads "TBD" for the time being. The documents also state that a prenup is in place. The pair also share no children.

Mandi took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of snapshots -- including a famous series of photos of Nicole Kidman triumphantly cheering after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized back in 2001

"I don’t want it all .. I just want what’s meant for me," Mandi captioned the slideshow post, which also included a quote that read, "In a world that profits from subservience, a woman embodied in her truth is a wild and powerful force."

The former flames first announced that they were splitting up in September 2021, after tying the knot in Nov. 2018. Before exchanging vows, the pair had been together for nearly 14 years. The singer, now 36, first met Mandi when they were both 18. The dated until getting engaged in 2016.

However, the pair announced that they had reconciled this past February, four months after first splitting up. They were last photographed together at a public event as recently as this past July, when they walked the carpet at the world premiere of Nope in Hollywood.

Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out After Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Reveal They're Back Together: 'Love Heals'

Nazanin Mandi Reunites With Miguel as She Recovers From Lasik Surgery

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years Together

Nazanin Mandi Says Working With Husband Miguel on Sexy New Single 'Forever Mood' Came Naturally (Exclusive)

Related Gallery