Nazanin Mandi Reunites With Miguel as She Recovers From Lasik Surgery

Nazanin Mandi and Miguel are proving that exes can still be friends! A little over a month after the pair split up, Nazanin posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing that she reunited with the singer while recovering from Lasik surgery.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old actress and model took to Instagram to reveal that she had eye surgery with Dr. Ehsan Sadri, and although she noted it "didn't hurt at all," she had to wear an eye patch. In a follow-up video, Nazanin laughs alongside Miguel, also sporting an eye patch.

"He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol," she captioned the clip. "[He] couldn’t have me be the only one wearing an eye patch."

Nazanin Mandi Instagram

Nazanin Mandi Instagram

Nazanin Mandi Instagram

Miguel and Nazanin split in September after nearly three years of marriage and 17 years together. The duo was together for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. They later tied the knot in November 2018.

In October 2020, ET spoke exclusively to the pair about working together for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 fashion show, where Miguel performed with Nazanin right by his side in steamy lingerie.

"Truthfully, him and I have never done anything together to this capacity, and at this level, and it was on purpose," Nazanin explained at the time. "We wanted to wait for the right opportunity, the right fit for him and I both collectively, and Savage X Fenty was it."

"He got the news. Of course I'm so excited for him, and then I got the news and it's just overwhelming because this is like a dream for me," she continued. "Being 5'3, not having the ideal body weight of the modeling industry standards, I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be walking in a show like this."

Miguel noted that "the timing couldn't be more perfect." "There's never been a brand or an opportunity that felt like it was for us," he explained. "For people that look like us, who, again, had our shape, size, color. The diversity, how sexy it is, empowerment being a big theme, it just was a great fit."

See more on the former couple below.

RELATED CONTENT

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years Together

Nazanin Mandi Says Working With Husband Miguel on Sexy New Single 'Forever Mood' Came Naturally (Exclusive)

Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi -- See the Stunning Photos

Miguel's Wife, Nazanin Mandi, Shares Intimate Wedding Details (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery