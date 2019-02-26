Mila Kunis Gives Her Theories on 'The Bachelor'

Mila Kunis has some thoughts about Bachelor Colton Underwood's highly-anticipated fence jump.

The 35-year-old actress stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and does a deep dive into her conspiracy theories surrounding this season of The Bachelor. Fans of the franchise will recall that ABC has been heavily promoting the moment when Underwood leaps over a fence, seemingly to escape his drama-filled season.

With hometown dates a thing of the past and fantasy suites set for a two-night extravaganza starting next week, there are only three women left who could prompt the virgin Bachelor to make his great escape. Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have no doubt about which girl -- Cassie, Tayshia or Hannah -- forces Underwood over the fence.

"The preview of him jumping the fence and being super dramatic and them saying this is the most dramatic season, I think -- and Ashton called it -- I think Cassie is the problem," she says.

"You think he jumps the fence because of Cassie?" DeGeneres questions.

"I think that either she leaves the show or he proposes and she says no," Kunis answers. "... He says in every episode, 'My biggest fear is that I'm gonna propose to somebody and they're gonna say no.' He says it in every episode. Ellen! He says it in every episode."

Kunis and Kutcher's hypothesis could definitely come true, because, as fans saw in Monday's episode, Cassie appeared reluctant to express her feelings toward Underwood. Despite that, though, Underwood opted to keep Cassie around for another week and send home frontrunner Caelynn.

In addition to her fence jumping theory, Kunis also has a problem with Heather, one of the other contestants this season who claimed she'd never been kissed before sharing a picture perfect first kiss with Underwood.

"I don't know if I believe that the girl has never kissed anyone... I call BS on that," Kunis says. "Because the first time I kissed someone it did not look like that. It takes a second to be like, 'Where's the nose go? And what's the face doing?' Like, the first time you do it you're awkward. She was, like, in there."

"What do mean 'Where's the nose go?' What do you think you're going to go nose to nose with somebody?" DeGeneres questions. "I would even know if I hadn't kissed before that you have to move your head."

"But you wouldn't do it so eloquently the first time!" Kunis insists

"You don't know what I would do," DeGeneres jokes.

