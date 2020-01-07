Miley Cyrus is going into 2020 with a throwback hairstyle!

The 27-year-old musician took to social media on Monday to show off her edgy new mullet haircut, and to tease some new music for her fans.

"New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. 💀," she captioned a series of photos of herself rocking faded jeans, black cowboy boots, and a white T-shirt. She paired the look with thin shades and showed off her new mullet hairstyle.

New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC. 💀 pic.twitter.com/Fpi7cauqie — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 6, 2020

Her older brother, Trace Cyrus, commented on one of the Instagram photos, writing: "Yooo cool mullet kid 🧒🤘🏼."

Though she seems ready for the new year, Miley was also willing to look back on New Year's Day by posting a video featuring her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

After announcing their split, the "Malibu" singer initially moved on with pal Kaitlynn Carter and is now dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. The pair even spent Christmas together.

This isn't the first haircut Miley has debuted on social media! Check out when she let her mom, Tish Cyrus, cut her hair:

Miley Cyrus Includes Ex Liam Hemsworth in Her Decade Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reach Divorce Settlement One Year After Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Celebrate Their First Christmas Together

