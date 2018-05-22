Miley Cyrus Pranks Jimmy Kimmel in Bed, Seriously Hurts Him With a Sledgehammer: Watch!

Miley Cyrus actually did come in like a wrecking ball on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With the help of Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, the 25-year-old singer was able to prank the late-night host in his own bedroom! Keeping to a theme, Cyrus dressed up as a construction worker and jumped on Kimmel's bed with a sledgehammer and an actual wrecking ball.

“For whatever reason, I have become the victim of an unusual prank multiple times,” Kimmel introduced the clip of him being pranked by Cyrus, further referring to when Rihanna and Britney Spears unceremoniously woke him up in the past. “I thought that was that but I guess this is a series now because the other night, yet another music superstar barged into my dreams. This time I was the victim of a very loud young woman named Miley Cyrus.”

In the clip, Cyrus sang along to her 2013 hit song, “Wrecking Ball,” while slamming her sledgehammer down on top of Kimmel. “Wakey, wakey, guess who it is, Jimmy! Good morning,” she shouted.

Things took a rough turn when Cyrus accidentally missed her mark and hit Kimmel where it hurts. “You got me right in the balls,” the sleepy host declared with his mouth guard still in.

“It is called wrecking balls,” Cyrus quipped, later telling Kimmel’s wife about the incident as he came out of his bedroom in a bathrobe.

“Keeping the guard in, it’s nice,” Cyrus joked, pointing to Kimmel’s mouth guard.

“Oh yeah, I didn’t even realize that,” the tired host said.

While Cyrus got Kimmel good, she's been pranked quite a bit by her guy, Liam Hemsworth. Check out these hilarious moments:

