Milla Jovovich's family is about to get a little bigger!

On Wednesday, the action-movie star hopped on Instagram to reveal that she is expecting her third child with husband Paul W.S. Anderson!

"Knocked up again.🤫" the Hellboy star captioned a mirror selfie displaying her growing baby bump in a lacy black dress. "After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly."

"That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices," she continued. "Thank goodness we're in the clear AND we found out that we've been blessed with another girl!😆😂Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I'll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️."

As she briefly mentioned in her caption, the 43-year-old actress has previously opened up about undergoing an emergency abortion. In May, when a number of states were passing highly restrictive abortion laws, she revealed that she had the procedure years ago in the middle of filming.

"Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions," Jovovich, who has two daughters with Anderson, Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4, wrote. "I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre-term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through."

She later explained that afterward, she "started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday" in order to get past the trauma of the procedure.

"Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die," she continued. "Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake."

She and Anderson were married in 2009.

See more baby news down below.

GET THE LATEST CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'BIP' Star Jade Roper Shows Off Post-Baby Body 1 Week After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian Twins With Baby True in Sweet Pictures

'Bachelor in Paradise' Newlyweds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Are Trying for Baby (Exclusive)

Related Gallery