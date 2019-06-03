Mindy Kaling Jokes That Her Daughter Katherine Is 'in the Mob'

Mindy Kaling's getting real about parenting.

The 39-year-old actress stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and opens up about a surprising aspect of being a mom to her 1-year-old daughter, Katherine.

"When she was 3-months-old it was easy because she was just a little blob... but now she's a year and a half and I didn't know how much bribery there was in being a parent," Kaling quips, before referencing a famous fictional mob boss. "Like, every time I see her it's like Tony Soprano. And I go up to her and I'm like, 'Hey, you have to give me the remote control.' And she's like, 'Give me your car keys.'"

"She's, like, in the mob," Kaling adds of Katherine, whose godfather is her pal, BJ Novak. "She's smart and she can barely talk, so that's my life right now."

In addition to her busy career and parenting, Kaling is also set to celebrate a major milestone -- her 40th birthday! For the occasion, Kaling wants to plan a Las Vegas getaway, but isn't a fan of the hilarious connotations of such a trip.

"For my 40th, I was going to go to Vegas and take friends to see, like, a show and have dinner... When I said I wanted to go to Vegas [people were] like, 'Oh. Well obviously you'll go to Magic Mike or Thunder from Down Under,'" she reveals with a laugh. "Because their assumption is the minute I go to Vegas, like me, Mindy Kaling, needs to see male strippers. And I was just like, 'What is it about me where it's just like here's a girl who needs to be titillated by naked men?'"

"Well I will say I saw Magic Mike and it's a good show," DeGeneres assures. "And if I say that you know it's good. It's a good show."

While Kaling says she's "excited" by such an endorsement, she plans to keep things a little more tame to ring in her next decade.

"I kinda wanna see Gaga," she says of Lady Gaga's Vegas residency. "I bet that's a good show. So I'm excited to see that."

Kaling was on the daytime talk show to promote her latest flick, Late Night, which she co-stars in alongside Emma Thompson. ET caught up with Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere for the film, which she wrote and produced, and she gushed about finally seeing it on the big screen.

"I've been working on this movie for three years. It's a comedy movie but to make a comedy movie can sometimes be heartbreaking," she said of the movie. "I am thrilled that it is finally this moment and I can't believe it."

Late Night hits theaters June 7.

