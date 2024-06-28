Mindy Kaling is in a summer state of mind. The 45-year-old actress and writer rocked a vibrant one-piece swimsuit as she soaked up the sunshine in a new snap shared on social media.

The Mindy Project alum posed in an aquamarine colored one-piece featuring two-toned straps as she gazed off camera. In the background of the shot is a lush backyard filled with children's playthings, including a water table, climbing structure, slide and a number of colorful outdoor toys.

Though Kaling's kids aren't featured in the image, the post comes just days after the Never Have I Ever creator revealed that she quietly welcomed a third child in February. The Office star is now mom to daughter Katherine "Kit," 6, son Spencer, 3, and daughter Anne, four months.

Mindy Kaling attends opening of Michael Kors' new Rodeo Drive store on June 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Kaling's elder two children are featured in other photos within her carousel. In one pic, Kit and Spencer are photographed from behind as they watch the dancing fountain at The Grove in Los Angeles. In another, Spencer is seen playing at his water table in swim trunks and a rash guard. The boy also plays with a moving Minions toy in one video.

"And summer begins!" Kaling captioned her photo dump. Other pics in the collection include Kaling smiling as she hits an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru, two baskets of fresh strawberries on a picnic table, what appears to be a script reading session on a couch, a delicious looking cake from Sweet Lady Jane, and an eye-popping collection of colorful flowers.

Kaling's swimsuit is notably featured in her latest "Summer Camp" collaboration with Andie Swim, marking her second time teaming up with the brand for a collection. In her candid photo, Kaling wears the Rockley One Piece in Aquarelle.

ET was with Kaling in September at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2024 runway show, where she gushed over her work on the chic swimwear line.

"I love those suits," she said. "I love working with them and the suits are so flattering."

Kaling said that she drew inspiration for the looks from her friends "with all their body shapes," aiming to create styles that would be "flattering" for each of them.

The star also opened up about her own personal style evolution in recent years.

"I feel like I will always evolve because I just love fashion and trends, and trying new things," she shared. "I've always been that way and, to me, that's part of why fashion is fun. So I hope that I'm always surprising people."

Mindy Kaling attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

On Monday, Kaling celebrated her 45th birthday by offering a first look at her newborn daughter.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined," she captioned the carousel of photos. "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

