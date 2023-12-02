Foodies unite! A-listers gathered on Friday, Dec. 1, to attend the first gourmet chain food festival, ChainFest, in Hollywood, California.

Chain, the restaurant concept by B.J. Novak and Chef Tim Hollingsworth, brought beloved chain restaurants together for the food-focused fête.

Courtesy of ChainFEST

John Mayer, Andy Cohen, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Lucy Hale, Brooklyn Beckham, Kiernan Shipka, Rachel Bilson, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Cole Sprouse, Howie Mandel, Miranda Cosgrove, Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz, Kel Mitchell and Blake Griffin mingled as they enjoyed exclusive menu-items from the fast food joints.

Courtesy of ChainFEST

Think: Jack in the Box jumbo sized tiny tacos, Panda Express ROY G Chicken, a new sweet & sour sauce from Pepsi, mini personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut, spicy, sweet and sippable donuts from Dunkin’, a Red Robin Burgertini, a Baby Back Ribwich from Chili’s, a Corny-Crunchy Chili-Cheese Coney Dog from Sonic, and more.

Courtesy of ChainFEST

To attend the next Chain event, follow @eatatchain on social media and text (505)-552-4246 to get on the invite list.

