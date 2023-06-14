'Minx' Sets July Premiere for Season 2 After Move to Starz: Watch the Trailer
Jake Johnson Says Nudity on ‘Minx’ Set Eventually Became ‘Normal…
Piper Perabo Addresses 'Yellowstone's Future and Gun Safety on S…
'Love Again': Behind-the-Scenes First Look at Nick Jonas and Pri…
Why Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons Defied Mom Kimora's Wishes to Avoi…
Aoki Lee Simmons Playfully Calls Out Mom Kimora While Wearing Th…
Lindsay Lohan Admits She's Feeling 'Overwhelmed' About Motherhood
'XO, Kitty' Cast Debates Who Kitty Should End Up With and Reacts…
Nick Cannon Shares Which of His 12 Children He Spends the Most T…
Brad Pitt and Drake Make UNEXPECTED Returns to TV on 'Dave' Seas…
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement to Jake Bongiovi With a…
Chrissy Teigen Says DNA Test Mishap Left Her Convinced She Had a…
Watch Taylor Swift Swallow a Bug During 'Eras' Concert
Dierks Bentley Jokingly Compares His 'Gravel & Gold Tour' to Luk…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie on Her Most Talked About Moments and Whe…
Anthony Ramos on ‘Crazy’ ‘Twister’ Sequel and Working With Glen …
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Defends Using Weight…
Chrissy Metz on Recording Her Debut Album and Working With Boyfr…
Katherine Heigl Addresses Her Controversial 'Grey's Anatomy' Exi…
Minx, the acclaimed workplace comedy about an adult magazine written for women, will officially return on July 21 at its new home on Starz. And ahead of season 2's summer debut, the network shared the official trailer for the upcoming episodes, which sees the titular magazine now bigger than ever.
The premiere date announcement and trailer comes months after creator Ellen Rapoport's show was initially renewed by Max before the streamer later decided to cancel the series despite having nearly finished filming all of the new episodes. A month later, Minx was saved by by Starz, which got the rights to both installments of the series.
In addition to ET's exclusive first look at new images from season 2, the two-minute trailer gives fans a closer look at Minx editor Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) and the magazine's publisher, Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), who have reunited after initially bumping heads in season 1 while they attempted to launch the first erotic magazine for women.
Picking up months after the events of the season 1 finale, Minx will follow Joyce and Doug as they grapple with their unexpected success, a new influx of money, increased fame and new temptations that may prove challenging to navigate. As Starz puts it, they'll be put in situations "that neither of them know how to handle."
Rounding out the cast -- and magazine staff -- is Idara Victor as Tina, Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Oscar Montoya as Richie and Elizabeth Perkins, who joins the series as Constance, all of whom find themselves wrapped up in the magazine's future.
When it was first announced that Minx was headed to Starz after leaving Max, Rapoport shared her excitement in a statement to ET. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We've found the perfect home." She added, "Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."
In an interview with Elle, Johnson teased what's in store for Minx, sharing that "a lot of big things" happen. "Each character goes on a massive ride. There's a lot of great guest stars, there's a lot of big action. The characters get involved in a bunch of different adventures," Johnson said. "There's a whole new character in the mix that Elizabeth Perkins plays, she's a really great character. So, if you like the ride of Minx season 1, this season gets even bigger."
Later, while speaking to ET, he also teased some "exciting" things to come on the series. "We shot an episode for season 2 where they host a Deep Throat premiere," Johnson said, referring to the infamous 1972 film written and directed by Gerard Damiano and starring Linda Lovelace, some of which is teased in the trailer.
And as Johnson's character, Doug, puts it in the clip, Minx "is back, and we are better than ever!"
Minx season 2 will premiere Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz and will be available to stream on the Starz app starting at midnight. Season 1 is currently streaming on the Starz app.
RELATED CONTENT
'Minx' Saved by Starz After HBO Max Cancellation
'Minx': Lennon Parham on Shelly's Sexual Awakening and Season 2
'Minx' Cast on That Dick Montage and 'Pam & Tommy' Connection