Minx, the acclaimed workplace comedy about an adult magazine written for women, will officially return on July 21 at its new home on Starz. And ahead of season 2's summer debut, the network shared the official trailer for the upcoming episodes, which sees the titular magazine now bigger than ever.

The premiere date announcement and trailer comes months after creator Ellen Rapoport's show was initially renewed by Max before the streamer later decided to cancel the series despite having nearly finished filming all of the new episodes. A month later, Minx was saved by by Starz, which got the rights to both installments of the series.

In addition to ET's exclusive first look at new images from season 2, the two-minute trailer gives fans a closer look at Minx editor Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) and the magazine's publisher, Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), who have reunited after initially bumping heads in season 1 while they attempted to launch the first erotic magazine for women.

Picking up months after the events of the season 1 finale, Minx will follow Joyce and Doug as they grapple with their unexpected success, a new influx of money, increased fame and new temptations that may prove challenging to navigate. As Starz puts it, they'll be put in situations "that neither of them know how to handle."

Starz

Rounding out the cast -- and magazine staff -- is Idara Victor as Tina, Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Oscar Montoya as Richie and Elizabeth Perkins, who joins the series as Constance, all of whom find themselves wrapped up in the magazine's future.

When it was first announced that Minx was headed to Starz after leaving Max, Rapoport shared her excitement in a statement to ET. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We've found the perfect home." She added, "Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

In an interview with Elle, Johnson teased what's in store for Minx, sharing that "a lot of big things" happen. "Each character goes on a massive ride. There's a lot of great guest stars, there's a lot of big action. The characters get involved in a bunch of different adventures," Johnson said. "There's a whole new character in the mix that Elizabeth Perkins plays, she's a really great character. So, if you like the ride of Minx season 1, this season gets even bigger."

Later, while speaking to ET, he also teased some "exciting" things to come on the series. "We shot an episode for season 2 where they host a Deep Throat premiere," Johnson said, referring to the infamous 1972 film written and directed by Gerard Damiano and starring Linda Lovelace, some of which is teased in the trailer.

And as Johnson's character, Doug, puts it in the clip, Minx "is back, and we are better than ever!"

Minx season 2 will premiere Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz and will be available to stream on the Starz app starting at midnight. Season 1 is currently streaming on the Starz app.

RELATED CONTENT

'Minx' Saved by Starz After HBO Max Cancellation

'Minx': Lennon Parham on Shelly's Sexual Awakening and Season 2

'Minx' Cast on That Dick Montage and 'Pam & Tommy' Connection

Related Gallery