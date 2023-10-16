The 2023 MLB postseason is in full swing with both the ALCS and NLCS heating up. This year's American League Championship Series features a first-ever intrastate rivalry between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Meanwhile, the National League Championship Series pits the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Only two of the four teams will claim a spot in the 2023 World Series, which starts on Friday, October 27. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs live at home, including the full TV schedule and game times.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs Online

The ALCS is airing on FOX and FS1 while the NLCS is airing on TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the 2023 MLB playoff live streams this week is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20, the Blue package with FOX and FS1 to $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the MLB postseason's top games.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the ALCS, NLCS and MLB World Series. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial, so you could sign up to watch all three days' worth of baseball games.

With Fubo's seven-day free trial, you would be able to sign up now and watch all of this week's Astros vs. Rangers and Phillies vs. Diamondbacks games at no cost.

2023 ALCS Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Astros vs. Rangers in ALCS, which begins in Houston tonight. All times Central Standard Time.

Houston will host Games 1 and 2 to start out the series. The games then shift to the Globe Life Field in Arlington for Games 3, 4 and 5. Games 6 and 7 would then be played in Houston.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 15, 7:15 p.m. CST

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 16, 3:37 p.m. CST

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, October 18, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, October 19, 7:03 p.m. CST

*Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, October 20, 4:07 p.m. CST

*Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 22, 7:03 p.m. CST

*Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 23, 7:03 p.m. CST

2023 NLCS Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS, which begins in Philadelphia tonight. The first two games will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and Game 3 and Game 4 will then be at Chase Field in Phoenix.

All times Eastern Standard Time.

Monday, October 16 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 1, 7:07 p.m. EST

Tuesday, October 17 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2, 7:07 p.m. EST

Thursday, October 19 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 3, 4:07 p.m. EST

Friday, October 20 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 4, 7:07 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 21 - Philadelphia at Arizona, Game 5 (if necessary), 7:07 p.m. EST

Monday, October 23 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 6 (if necessary), 4:07 p.m. EST

Tuesday, October 24 - Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 7 (if necessary), 7:07 p.m. EST

RELATED CONTENT: