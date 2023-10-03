The 2023 MLB Playoffs are here with the Wild Card Series getting started this afternoon. After 162 regular season games, eight teams will now fight for four spots in the Division Series. October is setting up to be another thrilling month of postseason baseball, leading up to Game 1 of the 2023 World Series on October 27.

In this week's best-of-three series, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Texas Rangers, the Minnesota Twins will face the Toronto Blue Jays, the Arizona Diamondbacks are up against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Miami Marlins.

Who's going to move on? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 Wild Card Series live at home, including the full TV schedule and game times.

How to watch the 2023 Wild Card Series Online

The MLB Wild Card Series will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the Wild Card Series this week is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue package with ABC to $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the MLB postseason's top games.

How to watch the 2023 Wild Card Series for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the MLB Wild Card Series. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial, so you could sign up to watch all three days' worth of baseball games.

MLB Wild Card Series TV Schedule

Here's a complete look at the schedule for the 2023 Wild Card Series. Thursday's game times are subject to change depending on series scenarios.

Tuesday, October 3

Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, October 4

Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, October 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)

