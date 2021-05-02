Mother's Day 2021: The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms
So your friend is having a baby, which means congratulations are in order! And with Mother's Day only one week away (for those who don't know, it's on Sunday, May 9!), it's time to think about what to get them for their new bundle of joy. Whenever a friend or family member announces their pregnancy, there are two categories of baby gifts you can get them. On one end o the spectrum sits practical baby gear (stroller, car seat, diaper bag) -- and on the other, is what many -- expecting mothers and everyone else -- would consider "fun stuff." In other words, the ultra-cute, photo-worthy and colorful things that the baby and the parents (as well as any onlookers) will enjoy.
Typically speaking, these are not-totally-necessary items that the expectant mom might not buy herself or put at the top of her baby registry, like sentimental gifts, designer baby clothes and backup baby essentials to grow into. But without a doubt, these baby gifts might be the most fun to sure open in front of a small socially distanced group of loved ones or over a Zoom baby shower. And they're sure to get her even more excited to welcome her newborn to the family.
Whether you're attending a socially distant baby shower or arranging a special delivery to her doorstep, the perfect baby gift for your loved one is just a few clicks away.
Below, the best baby gifts for the new mom in your life.
