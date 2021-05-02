Mother's Day 2021: The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms

So your friend is having a baby, which means congratulations are in order! And with Mother's Day only one week away (for those who don't know, it's on Sunday, May 9!), it's time to think about what to get them for their new bundle of joy. Whenever a friend or family member announces their pregnancy, there are two categories of baby gifts you can get them. On one end o the spectrum sits practical baby gear (stroller, car seat, diaper bag) -- and on the other, is what many -- expecting mothers and everyone else -- would consider "fun stuff." In other words, the ultra-cute, photo-worthy and colorful things that the baby and the parents (as well as any onlookers) will enjoy.

Typically speaking, these are not-totally-necessary items that the expectant mom might not buy herself or put at the top of her baby registry, like sentimental gifts, designer baby clothes and backup baby essentials to grow into. But without a doubt, these baby gifts might be the most fun to sure open in front of a small socially distanced group of loved ones or over a Zoom baby shower. And they're sure to get her even more excited to welcome her newborn to the family.

Whether you're attending a socially distant baby shower or arranging a special delivery to her doorstep, the perfect baby gift for your loved one is just a few clicks away.

Below, the best baby gifts for the new mom in your life.

Maison Me Kai Short Sleeve Tee & Ricki Pant in Pink/Natural Stripe Maisonette Maison Me Kai Short Sleeve Tee & Ricki Pant in Pink/Natural Stripe Gigi Hadid shared her daughter Khai wearing this adorable striped tee and pant set from Maisonette's new in-house label, Maison Me. It comes with a matching hat, too! TEE: $16 AT MAISONETTE Buy Now PANT: $16 AT MAISONETTE Buy Now

MOLO Shona Sweatpants Super Stars Babyshop.com MOLO Shona Sweatpants Super Stars Baby Khai was also seen rocking this super cute star-printed sweatpant from MOLO. $19 AT BABYSHOP.COM (REG. $40) Buy Now

Artifact Uprising Baby Book The Story Of You Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising Baby Book The Story Of You For a totally unique baby shower gift, create a personalized book with photos of the baby's loved ones -- it's a fun way to help them learn names and faces. This interactive photo journal will help record every memory of the baby's first experiences. $99 AND UP AT ARTIFACT UPRISING Buy Now

WubbaNub Infant Baby Cow Pacifier Amazon WubbaNub Infant Baby Cow Pacifier Say goodbye to loose and lost pacifiers with this easy and functional option from WubbaNub. $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Adidas Superstar Sneaker Adidas Adidas Superstar Sneaker Baby clothes and shoes are always irresistible, but especially when they're mini versions of ones you'd wear yourself. These iconic Adidas sneakers are the perfect gift idea for a baby boy or baby girl. $45 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

PipsyShop Baby Month Milestone Blanket Etsy PipsyShop Baby Month Milestone Blanket This personalized baby gift is perfect for any mom who loves sharing sweet photos of her growing little one. Add the baby's name and choose from fluffy fleece, smooth fleece and sherpa styles -- all are machine-washable. $32 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Baby Gund Flappy The Elephant Musical Stuffed Animal Nordstrom Baby Gund Flappy The Elephant Musical Stuffed Animal One baby shower gift that'll never get old is a soft, plush stuffed animal. And this little elephant will flap its ears when a song plays at the push of a button. $30 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Daulia 12-Pack Baby Bandana Drool Bibs Amazon Daulia 12-Pack Baby Bandana Drool Bibs Shower gifts don't have to be big in size or cost. Find a bandana bib that reflect the baby's or mom's personality -- these will no doubt be put to good use. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16) Buy Now

Lovevery The Play Gym Lovevery Lovevery The Play Gym This stage-based play gym -- which was designed by child development experts -- will create a full learning environment for the new bundle of joy to enjoy and develop new skills as they grow. $140 AT LOVEVERY Buy Now

Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Silicone Bibs Amazon Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Silicone Bibs You'll never go wrong with baby gifts that are both fun and practical. These easy-to-clean silicone bibs will catch anything that falls from the baby's mouth. And they'll make the baby look as cute as ever, too. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Buy Buy Baby BabyBriefcase Baby Paperwork Organizer Buy Buy Baby Buy Buy Baby BabyBriefcase Baby Paperwork Organizer Help a new mom get and stay organized with this baby briefcase, which safely holds documents like birth certificates, insurance and Social Security forms, and baby equipment warranties. (There's even a thank you note tracker.) This will come in handy for pediatrician appointments. $30 AT BUY BUY BABY Buy Now

New Balance Crib to Toddler 990v5 New Balance New Balance Crib to Toddler 990v5 Want another pair of streetwear-approved sneakers for the little one? Opt for this mini me version of New Balance's popular 990v5 sneakers. $40 AT NEW BALANCE Buy Now

Doddle & Co. The Chew Teether Poppable Bubbles Teether Doddle & Co. Target Doddle & Co. The Chew Teether Poppable Bubbles Teether Doddle & Co. A teether makes for a great baby gift when it not only encourages the development of fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination but also is as fun to play with as bubble wrap! $19 AT TARGET Buy Now

Little Spoon Babyblends Meal Delivery Little Spoon Little Spoon Babyblends Meal Delivery The gift of baby food on their doorstep will be greatly appreciated by any new parents. Little Spoon offers a rotating menu of expertly designed recipes made in fresh small batches. Set up the parents with a gift card that they can redeem when the time is right. Use the code TIMEBACK50 to get 50% off the first Babyblends order. $3 PER MEAL AT LITTLE SPOON Buy Now

