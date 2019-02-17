This is one of those moments you simply have to see to believe.



On Saturday night, the NBA held its annual Slam Dunk Contest where the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo made jaws drop with a dunk for the ages.



Shaquille O’Neal, one of the league’s giants of yesteryear (who happens to be 7’ 1’’), stood right in the lane and the 20-year-old pro baller drove to the basket, leapt over O’Neal and stuffed the ball. But the fun didn’t end there, he held on for a few glorious seconds to ensure every single spectator in the Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center could document the dazzling moment (and the Superman logo under his jersey).



Obviously, Diallo won the contest, though this wasn't actually his winning dunk! That came when he vaulted over rapper Quavo, who's stature is notably far smaller than Shaq, but it's hard to outdo yourself when you dunk over the Big Leprechaun himself.

Watch the dunk below.

And here are all of Diallo's highlights:

This incredible night of dunks comes just weeks after O’Neal was part of another viral moment. Jimmy Fallon had a number of celebs try their hand at singing Kelly Clarkson’s karaoke staple, “Since U Been Gone,” including O’Neal who may not have songstress’ range but he more than made up for it with commitment to the breakup anthem.

Others famous faces who participated included Fallon, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, The Roots, Meghan Trainor, Mumford & Sons, Anthony Anderson and Last Week Tonight's John Oliver, but no one could rival the retired Laker’s fiery delivery of the rousing track.

Check out the truly awe-inspiring dunk in the clip above.



RELATED CONTENT:

'SNL': Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Delivers Nonsensical State of Emergency Press Conference

John Boyega and 'Star Wars' Cast Celebrate at Epic 'Episode IX' Wrap Party

Jussie Smollett 'Angered and Devastated' By Reports Claiming He Is 'Familiar With' Attackers

Related Gallery