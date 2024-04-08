After nearly three weeks of basketball games, only two teams remain in the NCAA tournament. The men’s March Madness tournament comes to an end today with UConn facing fellow No. 1 seed Purdue. The Huskies and Boilermakers will go head-to-head in a clash of the titans to close out the 2023-24 season.

Watch UConn vs. Purdue on Sling

UConn is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2006 and 2007. Meanwhile, Purdue is competing for its first national title since the tournament's inception in 1939. Both the Huskies and Boilermakers have been dominant throughout most of the year, giving tonight's title game all the makings of a heavyweight showdown.

Get ready for the grand finale of March Madness 2024. Here’s everything to know about how to watch UConn vs. Purdue in the national championship game today, including all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the UConn vs. Purdue National Championship Without Cable

Tonight's title clash between UConn and Purdue will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, you can watch the NCAA Men's Tournament championship game via streaming services like Sling TV, Max and Hulu + Live TV.

The most cost-effective way to watch the men's NCAA Tournament Championship Game online is Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the UConn vs. Purdue title game if you're not home to watch it live.

Max allows you to watch the 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game live and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound via its free B/R sports add-on.

The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month and will show the final March Madness game on TBS. The streamer's B/R Sports add-on is currently available to all Max subscribers at no additional cost.

For March Madness, there is also a Max streaming deal offering 40% off all three of its plans if you pay for a year up front, whether you're a new, existing, or returning customer. That will drop the plan with ads to $70 for the year, the ad-free plan to $105, and the Ultimate ad-free with 4K plan to $140.

You can watch the conclusion of March Madness 2024 with the Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features 95 channels, including TBS and also has access to ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch the UConn vs. Purdue game. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

What time is the UConn vs. Purdue National Championship Game?

The UConn vs. Purdue men’s NCAA championship game takes place Monday, April 8 at 9:20 p.m. ET (6:20 p.m. PT) live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What channel is the Men's NCAA Championship Game on?

The UConn vs. Purdue national championship matchup will be televised by TBS.

Where to Buy UConn vs. Purdue National Championship Merch Online

Whether the UConn Huskies or Purdue Boilermakers win March Madness, show your pride for your favorite team with the best merch at Fanatics.

Shop UConn Merch

Shop Purdue Merch

RELATED CONTENT: