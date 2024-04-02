Whether you've yet to catch up on Dune, Priscilla and The Color Purple, or you're getting excited for the March Madness Final Four this weekend, there's no better time than now to subscribe to Max.

Until Tuesday, April 9, new and eligible customers can prepay for a year's subscription to any of Max's plan tiers and save over 40% on the annual package. Typically Max subscriptions begin at $10 per month, but this Max deal brings the price of twelve months down to as low as $5.38 per month.

Max has three annual plans: With Ads, Ad-Free, or Ultimate Ad-Free. An annual plan typically costs $99.99 with ads, $149.99 ad-free, and $199.99 for Ultimate Ad-Free. With this Max subscription deal, you'll pay $69.99, $110.99, or $139.99 for these respective plans, which are the best prices you'll likely see outside Black Friday. Compared to the streamer’s monthly prices, you’ll save 42% off one year of Max.

This deal comes just in time for the thrilling end to March Madness as Max will stream all 2024 Division I NCAA men's basketball championship games live. For a limited time, every Max plan gets a free B/R Sports Add-on. With this add-on, you gain access to various live sports, including select 2024 men's March Madness games.

On top of the live sports, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies. For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, the streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) ... the list goes on.

Don't miss this Max deal to get all the excitement of March Madness plus access to the streaming service's incredible lineup of channels, shows and movies at an unbeatable price.

Save 42% on Max

