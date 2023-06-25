The next holiday weekend is right around the corner, and the 4th of July sales are heating up with some of the best mattress deals we’ve seen all year. If your bed could use an upgrade and you've been eyeing a popular Nectar mattress, the award-winning mattress company has sitewide 4th of July mattress deals for a total bedroom refresh.

Shop the Nectar Sale

When you shop Nectar's sale, you’ll score 33% off all three of the brand’s memory foam and hybrid mattresses. With low prices starting at $359, this is not a 4th of July mattress sale to miss.

Just in time for the hot summer months ahead, you can save on the Nectar Premier Mattress featuring dual-action cooling technology. A great choice for hot sleepers, the Nectar Premier reacts to your body's temperature as it changes throughout the night to keep you cool. Aside from temperature regulation, the mattress also offers good support to back and side sleepers.

Nectar Premier Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Premier Mattress This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers. $1,499 $999 Shop Now

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is made with CertiPUR-US certified foam that also has refreshing, cooling properties. To help you sleep comfortably, the multi-layer construction helps minimize motion transfer while providing medium-firm comfort and support. The adaptive memory foam helps to relieve pressure points across your body, giving you the best night's sleep.

Beyond mattresses, Nectar bed frames, headboards, and cooling bedding are also included in the 4th of July sale. There are even bundle deals offering great discounts on the best pillows and mattress protectors. Ahead, shop more of the best Nectar deals and for even more sleep savings, check out our guide to all the best 4th of July 2023 mattress sales happening right now.

Platform Bed Nectar Sleep Platform Bed Made of solid pine and natural spruce, the platform bed frame provides premium support under any mattress for an incredible night’s sleep. $799 $499 Shop Now

Nectar Duvet Nectar Sleep Nectar Duvet Cuddle up with Nectar's cotton duvet for your best rest year round. With breathable cotton and temperature responsive, lightweight fill, this duvet helps keep you cool in summer and cozy in winter. $149 $95 Shop Now

Nectar Sheet Set Nectar Sleep Nectar Sheet Set Slip into softness every night, with Nectar’s 100% natural cotton sheet set. One flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases are included. $200 $134 Shop Now

