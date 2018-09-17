Need Wedding Dress Inspiration? Just Look to the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

Whether you recently got engaged or just a regular lady who likes to browse through wedding dress inspiration for fun (hey, we do it too), you should know something -- there were a lot of stunning, white gowns at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards you need to sift through.

Although color ruled the red carpet, bright white ensembles were equally eye-catching thanks to the variety of showstopping designs, including structured details to sleek, timeless silhouettes.

Feed your bridal obsession by peeking the five gorgeous, white dresses perfect for every type of bride ahead.

The Fashion-Forward Bride

Seeking something one-of-a-kind? Well, this Ralph & Russo Couture number worn by Jessica Biel might just be your calling. A silk satin organza strapless ballgown embellished with hand-cut organza scallops and edged with crystal xilions, this stunning piece is not for the faint of heart.

The Glamorous Bride

Sexy and dramatic, this custom Balmain sequined, off-the-shoulder fitted dress with plunging neckline and flirty slit, sported by siren Scarlett Johansson, is for the bride who lives for sparkle and a look-at-me effect.

The Minimalist Bride

If you fell in love at first sight with Kristen Bell's beautiful, understated gown, you're in luck as her exact Solace London dress is available to shop for $530. Its square neckline, long sleeves and body-skimming shape is both modern and timeless (and a steal for a wedding dress!)

The Classic Bride

Traditional doesn't need to read boring. Take Claire Foy's ridiculously elegant ivory silk-satin Calvin Klein By Appointment dress. The strapless design combined with drape detailing and long sheath silhouette is elevated and impactful without trying too hard.

The Statement-Making Bride

All eyes were on Angela Bassett when she graced the Emmys stage in a head-turning asymmetric, structural gown by Azzi & Osta -- a fab choice for the bride who gravitates toward unique, shapely designs.

