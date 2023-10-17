Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are proud parents to their now-teenage twins!

ET's Rachel Smith talked with the couple at the 2023 God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in NYC on Monday, where they opened up about their 13-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, celebrating their milestone birthday.

"We keep being told that at a certain point, they're going to hate us," Harris joked. "That hasn't happened yet. So you know, so far, so good!"

Echoing his husband's sentiments, Burtka noted, "They're good kids. We've done a good job. You know, you put the work in and you get it back, you know?"

Burtka shared his and Harris' approach to parenting and connecting with their kids, saying, "I mean, if you're going to spend time with your kids -- they have access to you, so the more access to you, the more they can open up."

Meanwhile, with Halloween festivities quickly approaching, are they planning on dressing up in a family costume again this year?

"We thought that they were not going to be into it after 10 years old but they are into it!" Burtka exclaimed. "I think they like the attention -- they're children of actors," he joked.

In years past, Harris and Burtka have famously dressed up in family costumes from movies such as The Wizard of Oz, Frankenstein, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Star Wars and more.

Harris and Burtka revealed that this year's costume choice was decided by the twins themselves! Without giving the surprise away, the couple shared that it is a nod to a subject they just studied in school and fans will have to keep an eye out for their annual Halloween portrait.

The 2023 God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards gala, held at The Glasshouse in NYC, honored actors Scarlett Johansson and Ben Platt, for their work on behalf of AIDS, cancer, food, hunger and inclusion.

The organization's main mission and function is to cook and home-deliver specifically tailored and healthy meals to individuals too sick to be able to go out shopping or cook for themselves.

