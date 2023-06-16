This is 50! Neil Patrick Harris is defying age in a new shirtless selfie posted Thursday on Instagram as the actor rang in his 50th birthday.

"Fifty. Let's GO," Harris captioned the thirst trap, flexing his toned muscles in the mirror. Friends and fans responded in kind, dropping their well wishes in the comments and across their Instagram Stories.

"What a stud," Harris' longtime How I Met Your Mother co-star, Cobie Smulders, wrote. "Love you."

Earlier this year, Smulders and Harris reprised their How I Met Your Mother roles as Robin and Barney on How I Met Your Father in its freshman finale and season 2 premiere, respectively. The Hulu spinoff stars Hilary Duff.

"I was really nervous to work with NPH. He's just such a stud. He's legendary," Duff told ET during set visit earlier this year.

"Everything he does is, if he's hosting something or he's got a TV show on the air or he's doing Broadway, he's just fantastic. And so the fact that he said yes made us really excited," Duff added of the Tony award winner. "And obviously, our goal is to hopefully collect them all."

Harris also had cause for celebration last September as he and husband David Burtka marked eight years of marriage.

"Eight years ago, our knot got tied," he captioned a sweet photo of the two at the time. "He’s still the center of my world, the person I want to impress, the bright light in my life."

Harris is known to gush over Burtka any chance he gets. Last summer, the Uncoupled star spoke to ET about falling for Burtka, whom he's been with for nearly two decades.

"David and I started dating, and we never stopped, so, in an interesting way, it's all I've known," Harris said of his long-lasting relationship with Burtka. "I didn't come out till later. I didn't really date a bunch of random people. I wasn't around during the times of Grinder, swipe left, swipe right, so, I fell head over heels for this dude, and he was into me, and we started living together really quickly, and now we have 11-year-old kids, and we're still going strong."

"I don't know, that's my singular story, I don't know anything different," he continued. "And I'm super happy. I'm very grateful."

Harris and Burtka -- who share twins Harper and Gideon, 12 -- wed in Italy in 2014.

