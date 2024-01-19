Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

This is a special week for Dolly Parton fans -- the country music legend celebrated her 78th birthday with some new music. On Friday, the living icon took to Instagram to unveil four never-released songs along with the deluxe version of her latest album, Rockstar.

"Hey fans and friends, It's my birthday so I'm going to give you a present!" she wrote in her post. "I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL."

She concluded her message with a sweet note to her fans, writing, “Thanks for everything, Dolly.”

Parton released the rock-inspired Rockstar back in November 2023, boasting a 30-song tracklist with 20 iconic covers and nine original songs. The album features legendary appearances by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Paul McCartney, among others.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Saviors" – Green Day

Stream it now: https://music.apple.com/us/album/saviors/1711049681

https://open.spotify.com/album/4AIeqAMDyIT884A9uA2A0i

ROCKSTAR DELUXE – Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Press Play" – Nicki Minaj feat. Future

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Good People" – Mumford & Sons and Pharrell Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tiny Moves" – Bleachers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Where Do We Go" – Andra Day

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Love Who You Love" – Zara Larsson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Running" – Norah Jones

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Brighter" – Jasmine Cephas-Jones feat. Kevin Garrett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Whatever" – Kygo & Ava Max

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All Night" – IVE feat. Saweetie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Homesick" – Noah Kahan & Sam Fender

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"No Caller ID" – Megan Moroney

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Listen To You" – Kacy Hill

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Foolish" – AJ Mitchell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Learning to Let Go" – Kevin Quinn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Pressure" – Paloma Faith feat Kojey Radical

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Never Need Me" – Rachel Chinouriri

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wanderer" – Stephan Moccio

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tragedy" – Dhruv

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"End Of Time" – Morgan Saint

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Supernova" – Bananarama

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Off With Her T*ts" – Allie X

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"hostage" – Maggie Lindemann

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Real Power" – Gossip

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Call It a Home – Makena Lei

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

