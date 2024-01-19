Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
This is a special week for Dolly Parton fans -- the country music legend celebrated her 78th birthday with some new music. On Friday, the living icon took to Instagram to unveil four never-released songs along with the deluxe version of her latest album, Rockstar.
"Hey fans and friends, It's my birthday so I'm going to give you a present!" she wrote in her post. "I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL."
She concluded her message with a sweet note to her fans, writing, “Thanks for everything, Dolly.”
Parton released the rock-inspired Rockstar back in November 2023, boasting a 30-song tracklist with 20 iconic covers and nine original songs. The album features legendary appearances by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Paul McCartney, among others.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Saviors" – Green Day
Stream it now: https://music.apple.com/us/album/saviors/1711049681
https://open.spotify.com/album/4AIeqAMDyIT884A9uA2A0i
ROCKSTAR DELUXE – Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Press Play" – Nicki Minaj feat. Future
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Good People" – Mumford & Sons and Pharrell Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tiny Moves" – Bleachers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Where Do We Go" – Andra Day
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Love Who You Love" – Zara Larsson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Running" – Norah Jones
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Brighter" – Jasmine Cephas-Jones feat. Kevin Garrett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Whatever" – Kygo & Ava Max
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Night" – IVE feat. Saweetie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Homesick" – Noah Kahan & Sam Fender
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No Caller ID" – Megan Moroney
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Listen To You" – Kacy Hill
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Foolish" – AJ Mitchell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Learning to Let Go" – Kevin Quinn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pressure" – Paloma Faith feat Kojey Radical
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Never Need Me" – Rachel Chinouriri
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wanderer" – Stephan Moccio
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tragedy" – Dhruv
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"End Of Time" – Morgan Saint
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Supernova" – Bananarama
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Off With Her T*ts" – Allie X
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"hostage" – Maggie Lindemann
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Real Power" – Gossip
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Call It a Home – Makena Lei
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
