Dolly Parton knows how to make a dream come true!

Over the weekend, the iconic musician helped a Salt Lake City, Utah, man complete an item on his bucket list.

LeGrand Gold was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago, and recently found out that there is no further treatment that can be done. After getting the news, the man wrote out a list of things he wanted to complete before his dies, and meeting Parton was one item he never thought was possible.

The wish came true when Gold and his wife got a call from a Tennessee number, and the 77-year-old musician was on the other end of the line. The special moment was captured on a YouTube video shared by Gold's wife.

Though Gold was just waking up and a little loopy from the medicine, he smiled as the "Jolene" singer spoke to him, and quipped that he could have been her lawyer.

During their chat, Parton thanked Gold for being a longtime fan.

"I'm just happy to know that I've got a fan that's devoted and that I've had a chance to watch that journey all these years," she told him. "I'm just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime. I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say and I’m just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way. So thank you for honoring me with that."

Parton ended the photo call with a little serenade of her hit, "I Will Always Love You."

Gold's bucket list also included a cruise to Alaska, a trip to Chicago with his wife, an RV trip to the Grand Canyon with his kids and various sports-related wishes.

The lawyer shared his reaction to the chat with Parton with local NBC affiliate station KSLTV.

"She sang me a song, put my name in the song," Gold said. "I feel like I'm immortal now."

