Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Ariana Grande entered a new era, releasing her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. Jack Antonoff celebrated his recent GRAMMY wins with a new, self-titled Bleachers album, and BROCKHAMPTON's Matt Champion teamed up with Jennie from BLACKPINK on a new collab, "Slow Motion."

Also this week, New Kids On The Block announced a brand new album, Still Kids, out May 17, which is their first full-length studio album in 11 years. The album features 14 new tracks including the lead single, "Kids" -- which is out now -- and is full of pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs, and grooves that will become fast favorites for the Blockheads.

Plus, new music from Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, The Black Keys and more.

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Kids" – New Kids On The Block

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bleachers – Bleachers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Digging In The Dirt" – Sheryl Crow

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Woman" – Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Visions – Norah Jones

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Kiss My Boots" – Brian Kelley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lookin' For You" – Zach Williams feat. Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Luke Grimes – Luke Grimes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bemba Colorá" – Sheila E. feat Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"This Is Nowhere" – The Black Keys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What She Sees In Me" – Chris Young

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Chico (English Version)" – Luísa Sonza

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Curita" – Young Miko

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Slow Motion" – Matt Champion & JENNIE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dance Before We Walk" from The Idea of You – August Moon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" – Chris Janson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"broken by you" – Alexander Stewart

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Strange Times" – Until The Ribbon Breaks

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"JUMPIN IN" – Kenny Mason

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

HEADSPLIT – Maggie Lindemann

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dame de la Lumière" – Judith Hill

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Run Your Mouth" – The Marías

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Suckerpunch" – Dreamer Boy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hero" – Marcus King

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Desbaratándome" – Alex Ponce & Chucho Rivas

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Just a Girl" – Hayes Warner & Billy B feat. Kevin Rudolf

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"UCCI" – TisaKorean

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Blackout – Lily Zager and The Zager Band

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

