Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Ariana Grande entered a new era, releasing her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. Jack Antonoff celebrated his recent GRAMMY wins with a new, self-titled Bleachers album, and BROCKHAMPTON's Matt Champion teamed up with Jennie from BLACKPINK on a new collab, "Slow Motion."
Also this week, New Kids On The Block announced a brand new album, Still Kids, out May 17, which is their first full-length studio album in 11 years. The album features 14 new tracks including the lead single, "Kids" -- which is out now -- and is full of pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs, and grooves that will become fast favorites for the Blockheads.
Plus, new music from Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, The Black Keys and more.
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kids" – New Kids On The Block
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bleachers – Bleachers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Digging In The Dirt" – Sheryl Crow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Woman" – Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Visions – Norah Jones
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kiss My Boots" – Brian Kelley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lookin' For You" – Zach Williams feat. Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Luke Grimes – Luke Grimes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bemba Colorá" – Sheila E. feat Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"This Is Nowhere" – The Black Keys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What She Sees In Me" – Chris Young
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Chico (English Version)" – Luísa Sonza
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Curita" – Young Miko
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Slow Motion" – Matt Champion & JENNIE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dance Before We Walk" from The Idea of You – August Moon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" – Chris Janson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"broken by you" – Alexander Stewart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Strange Times" – Until The Ribbon Breaks
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"JUMPIN IN" – Kenny Mason
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
HEADSPLIT – Maggie Lindemann
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dame de la Lumière" – Judith Hill
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Run Your Mouth" – The Marías
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Suckerpunch" – Dreamer Boy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hero" – Marcus King
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Desbaratándome" – Alex Ponce & Chucho Rivas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Just a Girl" – Hayes Warner & Billy B feat. Kevin Rudolf
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"UCCI" – TisaKorean
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Blackout – Lily Zager and The Zager Band
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
