Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's new music with "Can't Catch Me Now," her new single from the upcoming film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Megan Thee Stallion also joins the group with new single "Cobra," and The Beatles with their final new song, "Now and Then."

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By) – Olivia Rodrigo

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

The Show: The Encore – Niall Horan

“Christmas Party For Two” – Brandy

“Alarm Clock” – Sheryl Crow

GOLDEN – Jung Kook

The Block Revisited – New Kids On The Block

“How We Roll” Remix – Ciara, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown

“Look Ma, No Brains!” – Green Day

“At The Party” – Kid Cudi feat Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget – Jeezy

“Killing Me” – Conan Gray

“That’s You” – Lucky Daye

Under The Tree – Ally Brooke

Love Pack – Jharrel Jerome

Decker The Halls – Jessie James Decker

“Bleed” – The Kid LAROI

“Gloria” – Jewel

“Link Up” Remix – Ne-Yo feat Fabolous

“A Lot With A Little” – Tyler Hubbard

“alone” – WILLOW

“Beama” – Shenseea feat Lola Brooke

“This Life” – Take That

“Slowly Spilling Out” – Saint Motel

“I Hate The Holidays” – Sam Williams

“know that you’re not alone” – Cat Burns

“Contact High” – Better Than Ezra

Chicago Christmas Complete – Chicago

“Cellulite” – Audrey Nuna

Big Big Love – Michael Franti & Spearhead

“Smoky Mountains” – Conner Smith

“Daddy Drinks Whiskey” – Dylan Schneider

“Genie In A Bottle” – Kassi Ashton

“On My Youth” – WayV

“why dont we go” – UMI

“Blessed” – Kevin Quinn

“Big Girls Don’t Cry” – Toby Gad feat Victoria Justice

