Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's new music with "Can't Catch Me Now," her new single from the upcoming film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Megan Thee Stallion also joins the group with new single "Cobra," and The Beatles with their final new song, "Now and Then."
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By) – Olivia Rodrigo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Now and Then” – The Beatles
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Show: The Encore – Niall Horan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Christmas Party For Two” – Brandy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Alarm Clock” – Sheryl Crow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
GOLDEN – Jung Kook
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Block Revisited – New Kids On The Block
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“How We Roll” Remix – Ciara, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Look Ma, No Brains!” – Green Day
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“At The Party” – Kid Cudi feat Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget – Jeezy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Killing Me” – Conan Gray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“That’s You” – Lucky Daye
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Under The Tree – Ally Brooke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Love Pack – Jharrel Jerome
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Decker The Halls – Jessie James Decker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Bleed” – The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Gloria” – Jewel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Link Up” Remix – Ne-Yo feat Fabolous
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“A Lot With A Little” – Tyler Hubbard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“alone” – WILLOW
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Beama” – Shenseea feat Lola Brooke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“This Life” – Take That
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Slowly Spilling Out” – Saint Motel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“I Hate The Holidays” – Sam Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“know that you’re not alone” – Cat Burns
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Contact High” – Better Than Ezra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Chicago Christmas Complete – Chicago
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Cellulite” – Audrey Nuna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Big Big Love – Michael Franti & Spearhead
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Smoky Mountains” – Conner Smith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Daddy Drinks Whiskey” – Dylan Schneider
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Genie In A Bottle” – Kassi Ashton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“On My Youth” – WayV
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“why dont we go” – UMI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Blessed” – Kevin Quinn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“Big Girls Don’t Cry” – Toby Gad feat Victoria Justice
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
