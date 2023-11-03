Megan Thee Stallion is getting real on her latest track. On Friday, the 28-year-old rapper released "Cobra," on which she raps about depression, suicidal thoughts and a cheating ex.

"Breakin' down and I had the whole world watchin' / But the worst part is really who watched me / Every night I cried, I almost died / And nobody close tried to stop me," she raps at one point in the song, before adding in another, "At night, I'm sittin' in a dark room thinkin' / Probably why I always end up drinkin' / Yes, I'm very depressed / How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist? / S**t, I'd probably bleed out some Pinot."

In the song, Megan, who recently settled a years-long dispute with her former label, also raps about her struggle with anxiety and grief, noting, "Never thought a b**ch like me would ever hit rock bottom / Man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans."

As for the cheating ex, Megan raps, "Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin' / Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this s**t I can take."

Megan, who was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020, has been open about her mental health struggles in the past. Last year, the rapper announced the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation. Named after her parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., who died in 2019 and 2011, respectively, the non-profit organization's website says its mission is to "catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas, and across the globe."

Several months later, Megan launched a website called "Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too," which provides users with links to free therapy organizations, suicide and substance abuse helplines, among other resources.

When ET spoke with Megan in September, she opened up about entering a new phase of her life.

"I feel like I'm in such a fresh space, like everything about me is new," she said. "My attitude, my vibe. I feel like I'm starting a new chapter in my life. I think I've just gone through so much and I'm at a point where I don't care about a lot of stuff. I'm just so comfortable with myself. I'm like, 'OK, at this point, girl, what's the worst thing that can happen?' I'm just into taking risks right now."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

