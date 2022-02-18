Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.

The market for new games is always growing. Whether you prefer RPGs set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland or a combat sandbox game, one thing is certain -- there’s bound to be an upcoming PS5 or PS4 game release that's perfect for you.

The highly anticipated RPG 'Horizon Forbidden West' launched today with another RPG, the Hidetaka Miyazaki-directed 'Elden Ring' coming out on February 25. We suggest buying 'Horizon Forbidden West' on the PlayStation 4 and not on the PS5. That’s because Sony announced that it will honor the release’s free PS4 to PS5 upgrade, so if you buy the PS4 version, which is $10 less, you’ll still be able to download the PS5 edition for free.

From remastered games to sequels and more, ET has compiled a list of the best games launching this month on both the PS5 and PS4. Shop them below.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Walmart Dying Light 2: Stay Human If you love open-world zombie apocalypse games or if you couldn't get enough of the predecessor, then this game is for you. This sequel to "Dying Light" takes place 20 years later. Harren is still plagued with the infected, and surviving encounters with another person in the human settlement is just as deadly as facing off with a runner. This title comes out on Feb. 4. $60 FOR PS4 Buy Now $60 FOR PS5 Buy Now

Edge of Eternity Walmart Edge of Eternity In the turn-based game, you have the opportunity to explore an alien world known as Heryon. This rerelease of the 2021 game allows the game to open up to all video game consoles. Edge of Eternity launches for PS5 and PS4 on Feb. 10. $40 FOR PS4 Buy Now $40 FOR PS5 Buy Now

Horizon Forbidden West Amazon Horizon Forbidden West Continue playing as Aloy in "Horizon Forbidden West." During your travels, you'll try to find the root of a deadly infection. In this RPG you'll come across new dangerous opponents and some spectacular landscapes to explore. The game launches for PS5 and PS4 on Feb. 18. $59 FOR PS4 Buy Now $70 FOR PS5 Buy Now

Elden Ring Walmart Elden Ring You play as an exiled Tarnished in this action-filled RPG. Influenced by "Lord of The Rings" and "The Eternal Champion," "Elden Ring" has an expansive open world with six distinctive areas to explore. Since the storyline takes place in the Lands Between, there is a lot of danger waiting for you in this game. This title debuts for the PS5 and PS4 on Feb. 25. $60 FOR PS4 Pre-Order Now $60 FOR PS5 Pre-Order Now

Grid Legends Walmart Grid Legends If you're looking for a new racing game, the fifth title in the Grid franchise could be up your alley. There are over 100 different vehicles to choose from in this game. Plus, you can race on numerous different streets and tracks inspired by real-life cities. This game launches on Feb. 25. $60 FOR PS4 Pre-Order Now $60 FOR PS5 Pre-Order Now

