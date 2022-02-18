New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'
Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
The market for new games is always growing. Whether you prefer RPGs set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland or a combat sandbox game, one thing is certain -- there’s bound to be an upcoming PS5 or PS4 game release that's perfect for you.
The highly anticipated RPG 'Horizon Forbidden West' launched today with another RPG, the Hidetaka Miyazaki-directed 'Elden Ring' coming out on February 25. We suggest buying 'Horizon Forbidden West' on the PlayStation 4 and not on the PS5. That’s because Sony announced that it will honor the release’s free PS4 to PS5 upgrade, so if you buy the PS4 version, which is $10 less, you’ll still be able to download the PS5 edition for free.
From remastered games to sequels and more, ET has compiled a list of the best games launching this month on both the PS5 and PS4. Shop them below.
