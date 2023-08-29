Newly Single Joe Manganiello Enjoys Night Out At Metallica Concert

Joe Manganiello is enjoying the single life with one of his favorite bands, Metallica. The 46-year-old actor attended the heavy metal band's show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Joe attended Metallica’s concert Sunday night at Sofi Stadium," a source confirms to ET. "He was in good spirits socializing with a group of men in the Metallica VIP room. Joe was also seen speaking with an unknown woman."

The source notes that Manganiello "stayed in the VIP area for 15 minutes then left with his celeb trainer friend, Ron Mathews." He was wearing a "Metallica tank top which showed off his tatted arms, black skinny jeans and black combat boots," the source adds.

Manganiello is a massive Metallica fan and even incorporated them into his wedding to Sofía Vergara, whom he recently filed for divorce from. In 2018, the actor appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and told the host he hired cello and violin players to perform "Nothing Else Matters" by Metallica as he walked down the aisle.

Manganiello and Vergara's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended. Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Vergara's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They got engaged after six months together. The pair officially became husband and wife on Nov. 22, 2015 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Magic Mike star filed for divorce from Vergara in July after seven years of marriage, confirming that the pair had a prenuptial agreement in place when they tied the knot in 2015.

Manganiello wasn’t the only star at Metallica's concert. Jason Momoa was spotted thoroughly enjoying himself at the band's shows on both Friday and Sunday night.

Also in attendance backstage at the performances, which also featured Pantera, was John Travolta, Mötley Crüe rockers Tommy Lee and John 5, actress Adria Arjona, and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT's Howie Mandel Reacts to Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Single Status Joke (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Howie Mandel Reacts to Backlash Over Sofia Vergara Single Status Joke

Sofia Vergara Has Night Out at Karol G Concert Following Divorce

Joe Manganiello Steps Out Sans Wedding Ring Amid Sofía Vergara Split

Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofía Vergara Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit, Hangs With Family Amid Divorce

Related Gallery