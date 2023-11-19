Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, which means football is in the air. This year, the NFL has added a special twist with its first-ever game on Black Friday. The Miami Dolphins will visit the New York Jets in a classic AFC East showdown airing exclusively on Prime Video.

The Black Friday game will feature the Thursday Night Football coverage crew, including Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung. Following the Dolphins vs. Jets game, Garth Brooks will headline the inaugural Black Friday Amazon Music Live from the grand opening of his new bar in Nashville.

Considering the game is on Black Friday after all, Amazon said it will be offering special deals and limited quantity product drops from brands including TCL, Dyson, LEGO and Nintendo — along with access to all of Amazon's Black Friday deals from the comfort of your living room.

It's a new holiday tradition in the making on the national sports calendar. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game on Black Friday.

What time is the Black Friday NFL game?

The first-ever NFL Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will take place on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). Game day festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with an extended Black Friday Football pregame show.

How to Watch the Black Friday NFL Game

The Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You don't need a Prime membership to watch the NFL Black Friday game. Anyone with an Amazon account, which doesn't cost anything to create, will be able to stream this event via free access.

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the full schedule for the 2023 NFL season with game times, television stations and streaming services. Note that some games have yet to be scheduled.

All times Eastern.

Week 12

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3:00 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 a.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

