Colby Cave's widow is mourning his death. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Emily Cave wrote that her "heart is shattered" following the NHL player's death on Saturday. Colby died less than a week after suffering a brain bleed and being placed in a medically-induced coma. He was 25.

"To my best friend and love of my life, Colby. My heart is shattered," Emily wrote alongside photos of herself saying goodbye to Colby in the hospital. "The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable."

"You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me," she continued. "I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary."

Emily wrote that though "every cell" in her body is lost without Colby, she will continue to make him "proud."

"You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy," she wrote. "I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss. You’ll be with me every step of the way."

"I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital," she added. "You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE. ✨"

In a follow up post on Monday, Emily shared a video of the Edmonton Oilers forward's vows to her on their wedding day, in which he called her his "unicorn."

"I will spend the rest of my life showing you how thankful I am to have you as my wife," he said in part. "... You are my everything, Emily, and I can not wait to spend eternity with you."

"Last week at this time, Colby was just complaining of a headache," Emily wrote alongside the video. "I had no idea that it would be the last night we would kiss each other goodnight before bed. Tonight, I’m listening to his vows on repeat to help dull even the littlest pain."

"I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world," she added. "My heart aches for you."

Colby played 67 games with the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers from 2017 to 2020. He scored four goals and had five assists throughout his NHL career.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Singer, Dies of Complications From the Coronavirus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Tim Brooke-Taylor, 'The Goodies' Star, Dies at 79 of Coronavirus Complications

Hal Willner, Longtime 'SNL' Music Producer, Dies at 64 From Coronavirus Complications

Related Gallery