Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott honored what would have been the third birthday of their late son, Zen, with a family celebration.

In a heartfelt post shared to his Instagram on Sunday, the 43-year-old father of 12 paid tribute to Zen, who died at five months old in 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. In the post's black-and-white photo, Cannon holds a slumbering Zen smiling at the camera.

"Today is the day we celebrate the life of my little guy Zen Scott Cannon, truly an Angel so every 6/23 is a tough one," Cannon wrote in his caption. "But the goal is always to try to turn pain into purpose. I love you Zen. Your light will shine forever my Son. 🕊️ #ZensLight."

In another post, Cannon shared a photo of the family gathered at a memorial for the late baby, seemingly hosted by the foundation Cannon and Scott founded in honor of their late son with the goal of helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

The day after what would have been Zen's first birthday, the duo took to their Instagram accounts at the time and announced the Zen's Light Foundation, whose mission "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need." Cannon and Scott attended "a beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel" to commemorate the occasion.

"Thank you for all the love and support that everyone sent our way today. Truly appreciate everyone who showed up and celebrated our beautiful Angel 👼🏽 ZEN SCOTT CANNON 6/23," Cannon captioned his second post from Sunday.

Scott also shared a glimpse into the family's tribute to Zen on his birthday with a photo posted to her Instagram Stories. The mom of three included a picture of a sign for Zen, which read, "Celebrating Zen's light. June 23, 2024."

Cannon and Scott welcomed their second child together, whom the model gave birth to in December 2022. The pair shared photos and videos from Halo's first birthday party, which featured snow flurries and winter-themed balloons.

In December 2021, Cannon shared on his since-canceled eponymous daytime talk show that Zen, his seventh child at the time, died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor.

Cannon somberly explained to his viewers that Zen had died due to hydrocephalus, a condition he described as "a malignant, midline brain tumor -- brain cancer." According to the Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus "is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain."

In April 2023, Cannon opened up about the emotional journey behind the revelation in conversation with hip-hop legend and co-founder of Hip Hop Public Health Doug E. Fresh, board-certified neurologist and co-founder of Hip-Hop Public Health Dr. Olajide Williams, and GRAMMY-nominated Dreamville Records artist Lute for Men's Health's Hip-Hop Health: Mind Over Music event. The multi-hyphenate explained that he sought therapy after the loss of his son and continues to attend daily.

"I still don't handle it as well as I would like to. It keeps you up late at night -- the guilt. How to deal with guilt. The experience of losing a child. All of those things, that's a day-to-day battle," Cannon shared. "But through the processes, through having loved ones, having a partner that is just as understanding and willing to take that journey with you."

