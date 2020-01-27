Nick Jonas is a sucker for leafy greens! The 27-year-old singer performed a high-energy set with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, on Sunday night at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.

The Jonas Brothers began by singing their new song, "Five More Minutes," before transitioning into their new single, "What a Man Gotta Do." But it was Nick's teeth that caught fans' attention during the live broadcast.

Who let @nickjonas on stage at the GRAMMYs with food in his teeth? Someone’s getting fired tonight pic.twitter.com/HM6J7d3Z1H — K E V S J U N K (@KevsJunk) January 27, 2020

Priyanka to @nickjonas : Let me clean spinach in your teeth #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/CywwBeKUej — Golmaal Gagan (@GolmaalGagan) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago — Allison (@AlliNichole7) January 27, 2020

I’m jealous of whatever is stuck in Nick Jonas’s teeth — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) January 27, 2020

Shortly after the performance, Nick took a lighthearted approach to the mishap, tweeting, "So honored to have been back on the GRAMMY stage tonight. At least you all know I eat my greens."

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

It's been a big year for the group as they have reunited to churn out some hits. The brothers are also preparing for a Las Vegas residency, which was announced earlier this month.

Nick previously opened up to ET about returning to the GRAMMY stage after 11 years. "I am thrilled to be back on the stage," he dished at the time.

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

2020 GRAMMYs: All of the Best and Biggest Moments

2020 GRAMMYs: Revisit Every Amazing Performance of the Night

GRAMMYs 2020: The Complete Winners List

Related Gallery