Nick Jonas Jokes About the Food in His Teeth During the Jonas Brothers’ GRAMMYs Performance
Nick Jonas is a sucker for leafy greens! The 27-year-old singer performed a high-energy set with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, on Sunday night at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.
The Jonas Brothers began by singing their new song, "Five More Minutes," before transitioning into their new single, "What a Man Gotta Do." But it was Nick's teeth that caught fans' attention during the live broadcast.
Shortly after the performance, Nick took a lighthearted approach to the mishap, tweeting, "So honored to have been back on the GRAMMY stage tonight. At least you all know I eat my greens."
It's been a big year for the group as they have reunited to churn out some hits. The brothers are also preparing for a Las Vegas residency, which was announced earlier this month.
Nick previously opened up to ET about returning to the GRAMMY stage after 11 years. "I am thrilled to be back on the stage," he dished at the time.
For more, watch the clip below:
