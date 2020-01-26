2020 GRAMMYs: Revisit Every Amazing Performance of the Night

Some of the most iconic performers hit the stage during music's biggest night on Sunday and stirred up all the emotions during the jam-packed, three-hour-plus 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

All the way from the first moment of the show, the pain and shock over the tragic death of Kobe Bryant could be felt in nearly every performance, but it seemed that each of the artists were determined to bring their best when it came to the night's many eclectic performances.

From emotional appearances -- like Billie Eilish's intimate performance of "When the Party's Over" and Demi Lovato's show-stopping delivery of "Anyone" -- to wild, surreal, high-energy acts -- such as Tyler, the Creator setting the stage on fire or Lil Nas X having a dance party with BTS, Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus -- the night was filled with some beautiful moments and big surprises.

Here's a look back at every musical performance from Sunday's star-studded GRAMMY's ceremony.

Lizzo Opens the Show

The celebrated songstress kicked off the night with a huge, orchestra-backed performance of "Cuz I Love You" that she began with the words, "Kobe, this is for you," before beginning with the song's emotional chorus, "I'm crying 'cause I love you." Lizzo rocked a shimmering glue gown for the number, while the orchestra sat behind her on what appeared to be a stone outcropping.

After the first part of the medley, the lights cut out to reveal a ballet dancer performing center stage. Soon, he was joined by other ballet dancers and finally Lizzo herself -- in a multi-colored, glittery bodysuit ensemble -- and she delivered an incredible, reimagined rendition of "Truth Hurts," that simply proved why she deserved to be nominated for eight GRAMMYs this year.

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Get Emotional

The "Girl on Fire" songstress had the difficult job of opening Sunday's show under the heavy shadow of Bryant's death and made sure to dedicate the entire opening as a tribute to the NBA star. The singer explained that she and the producers never imagined they'd have to open the show this way, but wanted to do something special to honor Bryant's memory. To that end, Keys was joined by Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men for a powerful and meaningful performance of their 1991 hit, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye."



Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Sing Their Love

One of the first numbers of the night was a tribute to love, with Shelton and Stefani delivering a heartfelt performance of their new duet, "Nobody But You." Shelton, rocking a dark navy blue suit and his guitar, began the number alone before getting joined onstage by his ladylove for a swooning number that noticeably elevated the mood in the theater.



The Jonas Brothers Bring Out the Band

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas made sure to use their time onstage to truly make some memories. The number began with the gold-clad trio performing a new tune, by themselves. However, as they kicked off their performance of "What a Man Gotta Do," the lights rose, revealing a full brass band -- including a horn section -- as well as a slew of backup dancers, for a high-energy number that rocked the theater.



Tyler, the Creator, Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men Set the Stage on Fire

As one of the most experimental and envelope-pushing artists in music, Tyler, the Creator's GRAMMYs performance was expected to be something truly different, and the artist did not disappoint. His number began with himself, Wilson and Boyz II Men singing "Earfquake" around a trashcan fire on a set designed to look like a nightmarish suburban street.

Then, Tyler -- in a pink-and-red suit and blonde Andy Warhol-esque wig -- kicked off into something next-level that truly has to be seen to be appreciated. For "New Magic Wand," he was joined onstage by an army of identical backup dancers, and throughout the surreal and chaotic performance, the houses behind him began to crack and catch fire, ultimately swallowing Tyler entirely.



Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs Honor Prince

Ahead of the planned primetime tribute to Prince, this year's GRAMMY Awards gave fans a look at the upcoming star-studded memorial concert, and turned to Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs to deliver a larger-than-life medley of the music icon's hits. The number featured Usher, doing his best to evoke the persona of Prince, performing "When Doves Cry" and "Kiss," while Twigs -- rocking a skin-baring white ensemble, showed off her impressive dance moves. It was a tribute that seemed to really capture the wild, seductive and elaborate spirit of Prince's tunes.



Camila Cabello Sings Heartfelt Song for Her Dad

The "Havana" singer returned to the GRAMMYs stage for a touching and -- given the heartbreaking circumstances of the day -- a particularly emotional performance of "First Man," off her new album, Romance, which was dedicated to her father. Singing in front of two large screens showing home movies of Cabello's dad playing with her when she was a baby, the powerful song brought many in the audience to tears. This was certainly the case for her father himself, who was seated in the front row and cried as he embraced his little girl after her performance.



Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile Revel in the Spotlight

The country icons took the stage with nothing but a piano and a mic for a performance of "Bring My Flowers Now" -- a song that earned the celebrated singer her first-ever GRAMMY award, for Best Country Song -- off her album, While I'm Living, which also snagged Best Country Album at this year's big show.



Ariana Grande Gets Seductive for Luxe Music Medley

Exuding a retro, Old Hollywood charm, Grande took the stage dripping in jewels and standing in front of what seemed like a full moon for a performance of her single, "Imagine," that beautifully transitioned into a rendition of "7 Rings" that not only included a quick-change for Grande (in which she changed into white lingerie and a white fur-lined nightie) but also a brand new set, decked out to look like a luxurious master bedroom.

As she sang, Grande was joined by over a dozen similarly lingerie-clad dancers for what was easily the raciest and most seductive performance of the night. She finally closed out her time onstage with verses from "Thank U, Next" that seemed to come out of left field, and mostly saw her backup dancers walking in a circle around the rim of the stage and exiting, leaving Grande alone on her bed, disappointedly checking her phone.



Billie Eilish Gets Soulful and Somber

With her brother and musical collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, on the piano, Eilish slowed things down with a simple, emotional performance of her beautifully somber tune, "When the Party's Over." It was a flawless example of how an artist can command a stage without anything but the power of their voice, their lyrics and their captivating musical talent. Following the number, Eilish was met with a rousing standing ovation, led by her own proud brother.



Aerosmith and Run-DMC Amp Up the Energy

When it was time for Aerosmith to take the stage, the legendary rockers were more than ready to bring the heat. The rock icons proved they haven't lost a step with a pounding performance of their 1993 hit, "Living on the Edge," before Steven Tyler and Joe Perry moved on to their beloved show-stopper, "Walk This Way."

Following that cue, the duo walked out into the audience -- where Tyler stopped at Lizzo, and the pair sang a few lines of the tune together -- and onto a stage in the center of the theater. Which is when Run-DMC made their big entrance, coming out onto the stage to deliver their own hit version of the track, and the resulting performance proved to be one of the most fun and energetic numbers of the evening.



Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and Nas Deliver an Epic, Surprise-Filled Number

This entire number was a tribute to the many, many remixes of "Old Town Road" and it was truly something wonderfully crazy. Lil Nas X started his performance seated on a couch -- with a Bryant jersey draped over a chair in the back -- and he belted out his first few verses of "Old Town Road." It was soon revealed that the stage was in fact a rotating series of circle sets, as the living room set spun to reveal BTS sitting together on chairs in the next room.

After performing with BTS, the stage spun again to reveal Diplo and young singer Mason Ramsey. Soon Billy Ray Cyrus came strolling out from the side of the stage with a guitar, and that was just the start of the madness. BTS then came out again and the whole performance turned into a massive dance party. And that was all before rapper Nas joined the number in a surprise move that really tore the roof off the Staples Center.



Demi Lovato Earns a Standing Ovation

The songstress made her triumphant return to the GRAMMYs stage with a deeply personal and heartfelt performance of her new tune, "Anyone," that absolutely wowed the audience. The songstress commanded the spotlight in a stunning white Christian Siriano gown with diamond chandelier earrings and matching jewels while performing the track -- which she previously revealed was written just days before her high-profile overdose in July 2018. With tears in her eyes, Lovato belted out the incredibly moving tune and earned a standing ovation from every single person at the Staples Center.



John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG, and Kirk Franklin

Coming together to honor the memory of Nipsey Hussle, Legend, Khaled, Mill, Ricch, YG and Franklin all took the stage for an emotional and ultimately hopeful tribute to the late rapper that really brought his life and legacy into the forefront, and showed how much love there still is for Hussle nearly a year after his death. In one of the most emotional surprises of the evening, Khaled ended the tribute with a massive photo of both Hussle and Bryant on the massive screens onstage, which served as a heartfelt and mournful memorial to the cultural icons gone too soon.



Rosalia Shines After First GRAMMY Win

After winning the GRAMMY this year for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer, the wildly talented Spanish singer took the stage to belt out two of her most exciting, captivating tunes, "Juro Que" and "Malamente." Rocking a fringe-covered white ensemble, Rosalia owned the spotlight while performing solo, and still shined when performing with an army of backup dancers clad in crimson.



Alicia Keys Rises Up

After doing a truly admirable job hosting this year's unexpectedly somber ceremony, Keys got a chance to really shine with a stunning performance of her new song, "Underdog." Starting off the number sitting across from Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, Keys' performance was an exercise in wonderful escalation paired with understated excitement. Keys proceeded to walk from the stool to a piano, which was encircled by backup singers as it began to rise into the air on cables while Keys belted out the end of her hopeful and inspiring new song. It was a suitably impressive appearance that managed to stand out even among the many other unforgettable moments of the night.



H.E.R. Shows Her Incredible Range

There are few artists today with the kind of musical versatility as H.E.R., who kicked off her performance of "Sometimes" at the piano while belting out the track into the mic, before standing up and absolutely shredding on her electric guitar. She closed the song out by returning to the piano for a softer, gentle conclusion that really took viewers on a roller coaster of emotions and energy levels.



Gary Clark Jr. Brings the Heat

The groundbreaking musician delivered a spectacular display worthy of reverence when, backed by The Roots, he performed his powerful hit, "This Land," in front of the backdrop of an old Southern plantation home. Clark gave off serious Jimi Hendrix vibes as he shredded on his guitar and gave viewers a rebellious, subversive performance that should long be remembered.



Ken Ehrlich Tribute

The final performance of the night was a tribute to longtime GRAMMYs executive producer Ken Ehrlich, and featured a massive, group performance of "I Sing the Body Electric" from the movie Fame. Joining in on the ensemble number -- which specifically honored Ehrlich's philanthropic dedication to music education -- Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and The War and Treaty all performed, alongside iconic ballet dancer Misty Copeland and celebrated concert pianist Lang Lang.



Check out the video below for more on this year's GRAMMY Awards.

