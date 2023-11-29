Nick Offerman is getting a little extra Christmas spirit this year, thanks to his role in the upcoming film Candy Cane Lane!

In the Prime Video comedy -- which also stars Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell and more -- Offerman plays a man who has been turned into a doll in an elaborate Christmas display by an evil elf named Pepper (Bell).

When competitive patriarch Chris Carver (Murphy) signs a deal with Pepper in the hopes of winning his neighborhood's holiday decoration contest, it's up to him and his family to prevent themselves from facing the same fate.

"It was incredible," Offerman told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday about filming the movie. "For most of it, we were just off set -- so they were talking to these little dolls and then we were replying from where we were. It was just so fun to watch them shooting fireworks at each other and then we got to chime in."

A Black Lady Sketch Show's Robin Thede and SNL star Chris Redd play two of Offerman's fellow dolls, and Offerman admitted it was sometimes tough to get a joke in between all the hilarious banter.

"They're comedy machines," he praised. "You let them crank out their hilarity and then when they stop to take a breath, then I slip something in."

As for his own holiday traditions with wife Megan Mullally, one word immediately came to mind for Offerman: "Pies."

"I mean, Megan and I love to get a fresh tree," he explained. "We do a tree together, but it's much more about the pies for us."

"Megan is the pie master," Offerman continued. "She even makes her crust from scratch. My favorite pie my whole life has been blueberry, so I'm her sous chef. She makes an apple, a double apple pie, the pecan pie, and a blueberry pie and I just help do the dishes. That's our tradition."

When it comes to their decorations, Offerman added that the couple -- who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in September -- likes to "keep it simple."

"Megan is a minimalist. She's a gorgeous decorator and I'm happy to hold the ladder for her," he sweetly shared.

Candy Cane Lane premieres Dec. 1 on Prime Video.

