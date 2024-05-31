Nicki Minaj Cancels Show in Amsterdam After Airport Arrest

Nicki Minaj has canceled her second Amsterdam tour date after being detained for alleged drug possession.

The rapper was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday after Dutch authorities claimed she had marijuana – classified by the country as a "soft drug" – in her luggage, causing her to postpone her Pink Friday 2 World Tour concert at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Now, it seems like Minaj won't be returning to Amsterdam for the city's second date.

On Friday, Dutch promoter Mojo announced on its website that Minaj's June 2 show at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome had been canceled.

"Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place," the company's statement reads. "Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale."

The statement comes shortly after Minaj shared an update after her arrest on X (formerly Twitter).

In her post, the 41-year-old shared her side of the story and apologized to fans.

During her apprehension when she was attempting to take off from the Netherlands to England, Minaj documented the experience on social media, denying the authorities' drug claims. Yet, she was still placed in a police vehicle holding cell.

"I'm not carrying drugs," Minaj said on Instagram Live at the time while speaking to a policeman. "I'm not going in there, I need a lawyer present. I need a lawyer present now."

She doubled down on her innocence in another message on X, writing, "Told you, it's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."

Since the incident on May 25, for which Minaj had to pay a fine, Minaj has performed a rescheduled Manchester show, in addition to dates in Birmingham, London and Glasgow. She will play in Paris, France, this weekend, before continuing on to Germany and Poland.

