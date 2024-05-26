Nicki Minaj has shared an update after her Amsterdam arrest over the weekend.

Just hours after the 41-year-old "Super Bass" singer was apprehended at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her side of the story and apologize to fans in Manchester who had their show postponed due to the situation in the Netherlands.

In her post, Minaj claimed that she still had hopes of making it to England in time to perform for fans at Co-Op Live arena, even after "sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours." She says those hopes were dashed, however, as her plane was allegedly held for 20 minutes after she boarded, pushing her past the time the Manchester venue was willing to let her perform.

"That's why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I'd still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that," she wrote.

Minaj added, "So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn't believe it if I told you. I'll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho."

Minaj shared some of that alleged video evidence to her social media pages on Saturday when she went live on Instagram as she was placed in a van to go to the police station and told by an officer that she was "under arrest."

She later doubled down on her assertion that the situation was an attempt to "sabotage" her, writing in another message, "Told you, it's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."

According to the rapper, the whole situation stems from drugs found in her bags by security prior to their initial attempt to take off from the Netherlands to England. She claims to have been in possession of marijuana -- classified by the country as a "soft drug" -- which seems to be supported by a tweet sent out by local police.

"We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs," police said at the time, not identifying the woman. "After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey."

Earlier in the day, Minaj tweeted, "now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down." She had also previously tweeted, "This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal."

In her tweet after the arrest, the "Barbie World" crooner apologized to fans personally impacted by the postponement of her May 25 Manchester show, promising to have a make-up date in the near future. Minaj also wrote that she didn't want to have to share the details of her arrest as she believes her fans "deserve to just get the good stuff."

She added, "I hate involving you in anything that isn't for entertainment purposes only."

"Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass," the 12-time GRAMMY Award nominee wrote. "I'll find a way to not only make up the date with the performance but I'm going to create an added bonus for everyone that had a tkt for this show. Promise."

Nicki Minaj -- who was arrested over the weekend in Amsterdam -- is seen on stage during a performance of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour in New York - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Next up on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Minaj has shows scheduled in Birmingham, London and Glasgow, as well a second show in Manchester on May 30. From there, she will return to the Netherlands for another performance on June 2.

RELATED CONTENT: