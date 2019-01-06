After taking home a Golden Globe last year for her role in Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet as a nominee again this year, this time for her role in the crime thriller Destroyer.

The actress was all smiles as she posed for photos and chatted up her fellow stars alongside her handsome hubby Keith Urban while the pair enjoyed a fun date night at one of the most star-studded events of the year on Sunday.

The 51-year-old superstar shone in a stunning garnet-red sequined Michael Kors gown, while her country-singer husband gave off some classic Hollywood vibes in a flawlessly tailored traditional black tuxedo.

The actress stopped to chat with ET's Nancy O'Dell on the carpet outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where she opened up about being back at the Golden Globes for the second year in a row.

"It's really lovely. Lovely to be included and to be invited, and also to be up here [for] Destroyer," Kidman said.

In the film, Kidman plays emotionally unstable LAPD officer Erin Bell, who spent years undercover in a deadly gang and was irreparably affected by her experiences. The role required an incredible physical transformation for Kidman, and the actress says she's glad the change has been met with such support and acclaim.

"I was relieved because I wanted the character to be real and I wanted the damage to be real, in terms of the physical damage and the emotional damage," Kidman said.

Her toned-down and damaged appearance in Destroyer is a far cry from her super-chic look at the Golden Globes, where the actress and her husband dressed to the nines for a fun night away from their two daughters, 10-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith.

But the glitz and glamour of the Golden Globes doesn't seem to appeal to their kids anyway. As Kidman explained, their daughters played no role in her red-carpet fashion because they were a bit preoccupied.

"They didn't [help], they were swimming," Kidman explained. "They were in the pool and not at all interested."

