Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn’t help but pack on the PDA at Thursday’s Australian Open. The lovebirds snuggled in the stands at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, as they watched the women’s semi-final match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner donned a beautiful white lace sundress, wearing her blonde locks in a loose braid. Her 51-year-old country crooner hubby snuggled close to his wife, rocking a navy button-down shirt and black jeans.

The A-list couple was seated next to director Baz Luhrmann, who directed Kidman in 2001’s Moulin Rouge. On the other side of Luhrmann was Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who grinned with the stars while sporting a white floral-printed dress with her signature shades.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

“I love the tennis! Thanks for having us #AusOpen,” Kidman captioned a sweet selfie with Urban on Instagram.

Another man Kidman loves is Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek. The two actors were at the center of a viral Golden Globes moment after Kidman seemingly ignored Malek on his way off the stage. But the two have since laughed it off.

Watch the clip below to see what Kidman told ET about Malek:

