No big little lie here -- Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts just made quite a fashionable public appearance with their kids.

Amid Haute Couture Week in Paris, the Feud star, 55, and Moulin Rouge! alum, 57, both stepped out for the Balenciaga fashion show on Wednesday -- with special plus ones in tow.

The award-winning actresses and famous friends were each joined by one of their kids -- Kidman and husband Keith Urban's child, Sunday Rose, 15, and Watts and ex Liev Schreiber's child, Kai, 15 -- for the very stylish outing. The acclaimed performers were dressed to impress, with Kidman donning a shimmering, short-sleeved black gown and Watts opting for a cream suit with an exaggerated collar.

As for their kids, Kai sported a black lace sheer blouse over a black bra paired with a matching black ankle-length skirt. Meanwhile, Sunday was spotted in a black turtleneck dress.

Watts commemorated their attendance at the show with a group photo on her Instagram Story, showing the two moms and their kids sitting altogether in the front row. Kidman and her husband of 18 years also share daughter Faith, 13, while Watts and Schreiber, who split in 2016, are also parents to their firstborn, Sasha, 16. She and Billy Crudup tied the knot in 2023.

Sunday recently attended her first red carpet with her famous parents at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala, where Kidman was the honored recipient. The star told ET that her and Urban's kids "are old enough now to be able to come and know what this is."

Continued Kidman, "To be able to do this with my family around me gives it such balance... It's very grounding."

Watts was also in attendance as not only a guest, but a presenter for her longtime friend, who she said has "nerves of steel and a heart of gold."

"Wherever the road takes us," she told Kidman in her tribute speech, "I want to be along for the journey."

