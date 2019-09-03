Meryl Streep's time playing Nicole Kidman's mother-in-law on Big Little Lies may have come to a close, but Kidman's still all about taking the legendary actress' advice.

While speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, Kidman shared that she took her role as Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell because Streep insisted upon it.

"I remember Meryl Streep saying to me, when I said, 'Oh, should I play Gretchen Carlson?' She was like, 'Yes, you should.' So when Meryl says, 'Yes, you should,' you do what she says," Kidman said with a laugh.

In all seriousness, the actress couldn't wait to sign onto a film with a story as important as the one Bombshell tells. The movie centers on female employees at Fox News, and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes. Charlize Theron stars as Megyn Kelly, while Margot Robbie plays Kayla Pospisil. John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Rob Delaney, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney and more also appear in the movie.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

"For Margo, Charlize and I, we wanted to be a part of a movement, and that film is a part of a movement," Kidman told ET, also raving about Theron's incredible transformation for her role.

"I walked on the set with Charlize and I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" she recalled. "I was like, shocked. And that was in person, up close. I couldn't believe it was her."

Kidman was honored for her acting work at Tuesday's event, which she said she hopes inspires other actresses to take risks with the roles they take.

"A lot of the things that I do are not massive commercial successes, so being recognized allows, I think, parts to be carved for other actresses," she shared. "I always want to say that to actors and actresses -- there's so many possibilities. You just have to be ready and... willing and believe in yourself."

See more on Kidman in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman, David and Victoria Beckham & More Standout Looks From the GQ Men of the Year Awards

'Bombshell' Teaser: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman Transform Into Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson

Gwyneth Paltrow Has the Sweetest Response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's PDA Pic

Related Gallery