Nicole Richie and Joel Madden: A Timeline of Their 17-Year Romance

For nearly two decades, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have been building a storybook Hollywood romance.

Earlier this month, the happy couple hit the red carpet at the premiere of Nicole's film, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, at The Grove in Los Angeles, and were joined in a rare public appearance by their teenage children -- daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14.

It was a sweet family moment for the happy couple -- as Nicole's dad, Lionel Richie, and her mom, Brenda Harvey-Richie, were also in attendance.

In celebration of the happy couple's lasting romance, ET is taking a look back at where things began, and all the major milestones in their lives.

2006 -- First Encounter

According to Nicole, her first meeting with Joel was brief but memorable. The Good News actress reflected on the meeting, which took place during a party at a friend's house.

"He was there hanging out with my girlfriend's sister and we met very, briefly... He was very shy," Nicole -- who was 25 at the time -- recalled while speaking with 60 Minutes Australia in 2013. "He just kind of kept to himself. I couldn't get a read on him for the life of me."

According to Joel, then 27, the meeting inspired him to try and woo Nicole -- through repeatedly asking for a shot at a first date.

"I'm always like, 'Just give me a shot, just give me one date.' If I can get my foot in the door, that's how it's always been with girls," Joel told 60 Minutes Australia. "I've never been the obvious [choice]."

December 2006 -- The Love Begins

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Evidently, the persistence paid off for Joel, because the couple were soon romantically linked after being spotted spending time together at the Roosevelt Hotel bar in Hollywood in late 2006.

The date was picked up by gossip blogs and tabloids at the time, and the pair were spotted the following night on a double date with Joel's twin brother, Benji Madden, and Benji's then-girlfriend Sophie Monk, at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

August 2007 -- Baby News

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie the Launch of The Richie Madden Children's Foundation in December 2007. - Jeff Vespa/WireImage

In an interview with Diane Sawyer in August 2007, Nicole revealed that she and Joel were expecting their first child together, sharing, "I'm almost four months."

In that same interview, Joel declared his love for Richie, explaining, "There's no way you can't fall in love with her when you get to know her."

In November, Joel addressed the pregnancy while speaking with People, expressing, "Having a baby is the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me and to us... [we are] really happy."

January 2008 -- Bundle of Joy

Nicole gave birth to their baby girl -- Harlow Winter Kate Madden -- on Jan. 11, 2008.

The new parents shared photos of their baby girl with People, and Nicole told the outlet at the time, "It's almost like I don't even remember what life was like before her. She gives life a whole new meaning and a whole new purpose."

February 2009 -- Expanding the Family

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie at an event in Miami Beach in May 2009. - John Parra/FilmMagic

Shortly after Harlow's 1st birthday, Joel took to the Good Charlotte website to share a since-deleted post announcing that he and Nicole were expecting their second child.

"I am so happy to tell everyone that Harlow is going to be a big sister!" Joel wrote at the time. "God has truly blessed my family. Hope [you’re] all feeling as good as i am right now."

The following June, he shared with People that he and Nicole had chosen not to find out the sex of their baby until birth -- which is also what they did the first time around.

"We don’t know what the sex is," Joel admitted. "We waited on the first one and it was such an awesome experience that we can't wait to see what the next one is. It's exciting to wait it out."

Joel also said the second pregnancy experience felt "a lot easier," sharing, "You’ve already been through it and it's not as intense and dramatic. We're a little more relaxed. It's actually kind of nice."

September 2009 -- Baby No. 2

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden with Sparrow and Harlow at a YO GABBA GABBA! live event at Nokia L.A. LIVE on November 27, 2010. - Charley Gallay/WireImage

The couple's family grew when they welcomed their son, Sparrow James Midnight Madden, on Sept. 9, 2009.

Nicole and Joel announced the news on her personal website, sharing with fans, "He weighs 7 lbs. 14 oz. Nicole, Joel, Harlow and Sparrow are all doing well. "Thank you for all of your good wishes."

In October 2009, Nicole told People, "I couldn’t be happier. The only thing you want is for your kids to be healthy and happy, and they are. I'm right where I belong."

February 2010 -- She Said Yes

In an interview with David Letterman on The Late Show, Nicole revealed that she and Joel had gotten engaged, which was the first time the news had been revealed publicly.

Later, Joel took to Twitter to address the announcement, sharing, "We've been engaged for a while so you're all kind of late on that. But thanks for the hooplah all the same."

Joel also thanked his friends and family for not speaking out about their engagement and letting them have their privacy, writing, "P.s. thats why i love my family and friends. None of them are sources. All good tight lipped people who let us enjoy it! Thanks everybody."

December 2010 -- Tying the Knot

After welcoming two children and getting engaged, the pair tied the knot in a sweet, winter-themed wedding held at her famous father's estate in Beverly Hills.

The event was attended by around 130 friends and family members -- including Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, Khloe Kardashian, Samantha Ronson -- and featured a trained elephant for the festivities. Additionally, their daughter served as an adorable flower girl.

July 2014 -- Playing Matchmaker

Josh Madden and Lionel Richie pose with Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz in Los Angeles in June 2016. - Donato Sardella/Getty Images

While Nicole's relationship with Joel continued to develop and go strong, Joel's twin brother Benji began a romance with Cameron Diaz in May 2014 -- and Nicole gleefully took credit for the love connection in July 2014, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

"I'm going to take responsibility for everything!" Nicole declared. "I am a devoted sister-in-law. I'm happy for anyone who is happy, and I want everyone to be surrounded with love."

September 2019 -- Secret to Success

Speaking with Us Weekly, just a few months shy of her 9th anniversary with Joel, Nicole reflected on the key to their successful romance, and explained that it largely had to do with the fact that they both just enjoyed each other's company, and that they "love to laugh and have fun."

"It's nice doing the journey of life together," Nicole shared. "Doing it with somebody else that has the same goals as you is a really fun way to live."

December 2020 -- A Major Milestone

The pair celebrated their 10th anniversary on Dec. 11, 2020, and Joel commemorated the occasion with an adorable black-and-white snapshot of himself and his lady love, which he posted to Instagram.

"10 years married with children 😍❤️Thanks honey you make life sweet," Joel wrote.

November 2023 -- Showering With Praise

Joel marveled at just how wonderful his wife is while sitting down (and getting a tattoo) with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show on Nov. 15.

"The more you know her the more you love her... she's just classy," Joel said, before praising Nicole's parents for "raising someone with a lot of integrity and a lot of class."

He also praised his children, telling Drew, "We got lucky with our kids. They're easy. I always tell me kids, 'You make it so easy to be a dad.'"

"They're just good kids, they're really great," he added. "They're like their mom."

