Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are putting their love to the test -- or rather, a gentle, playful Q&A.

The lovebirds joined ET's Nischelle Turner at the Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas -- from where Entertainment Tonight is broadcasting for the week -- and played a little game fielding questions about their romance.

"People always ask people who know us, 'What are they really like?' I'm like, what you see is what you get," Nash said of her relationship, before gushing, "I married my best friend."

When asked who is the more adventurous between the pair, both agreed that it was Nash who was looking for thrills.

"Yeah, she’s the adventure seeker," Betts said. "I'm the chill one."

"Well, wait a minute, because last time we went on vacation, you jumped in the ocean with sting rays," Nash responded. "And I didn't do it!"

When it comes to their on-vacation personalities, though, Betts insisted that The Rookie: Feds star "is adventurous, she's actually fun, you know? She's fun to hang out with on vacation. We do a lot of water activities, we like snorkeling and getting on the boat."

Nash said Betts, however, is "relaxed and chill."

"She wants to lay on the boat," Nash explained. "Definitely gotta hit the spa."

While the pair seem to be each other's yin and yang, that doesn't mean they don't occasionally disagree -- like when asked which of them is the most romantic.

"It’s a tie," Nash said.

"I am," Betts shot back. "I'm the most romantic."

"Honey, be honest!" Nash replied. "Check the tape! Go look at the receipts. What happened for your birthday?"

Reluctantly, Betts admitted that Nash went all out, taking her to a fancy resort in Mexico for a wild and memorable celebration.

"We had a party. I flew in your favorite artist! You got a Porsche!" Nash explained. "Don't do it!"

The pair also are making plans to celebrate their relationship with a vow renewal -- after tying the knot in a backyard ceremony during the pandemic in August 2020.

"We love so many people, but we couldn't have all the people we love there," Nash recalled. "A lot of my better half's family is from Chicago, so a lot of them couldn't come out because we were in the pandemic... So I'm looking forward to doing the vow renewal."

The cute couple doesn't only vacation together but work together too. Nash is the host of Fox's musical game show, Don't Forget the Lyrics, while Betts is a member of the house band.

Fans can check out their dynamic for themselves in new episodes of Don't Forget the Lyrics, which airs Tuesdays on Fox.

