Nikki and Brie Bella are embracing their post-baby bodies. The 36-year-old twin sisters both took to Instagram on Thursday to share revealing photos of their physiques less than a month after welcoming their sons.

"I am so incredibly happy to finally be a Mama! It’s so important as mamas to take care of ourselves after birth and feel proud of our bodies and its strengths!" Nikki captioned a photo of herself lying in bed wearing a green bra and Frida Mom postpartum underwear.

Brie posted a similar selfie in a black bra with the same underwear, writing, "It’s been such a magical time✨ After giving birth it’s essential to take care of yourself so you can take care of the new love in your life too!"

She added that her recovery from giving birth to her second child has been "so different."

"Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too!" she wrote.

Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their baby boy, Matteo Artemovich, on July 31, while Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, became a family of four with the birth of their son, Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1. Brie and Daniel are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

ET recently spoke exclusively with Artem about becoming a dad and he got a little emotional. Check out the sweet moment in the video below.

