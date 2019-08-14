Although both Nikki Bella and John Cena have moved on since their split last July, Nikki is admitting that there are certain things she still can't do with her ex.

During an episode of Nikki and her twin sister, Brie's, podcast, The Bellas Podcast, on Wednesday, Nikki said that there was absolutely no way she would ever go on a double date with John. Nikki is currently dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and John was spotted holding hands with Shay Shariatzadeh, an engineer, in March.

"There's boundaries," Nikki explained. "So, you know what? My boundaries are, no, no ... No effing way."

The 35-year-old professional wrestler went on to note that it was nothing personal against 42-year-old John.

"I will never go on a double date with any of my exes," she shared. "I don't want that ... a double date is way different [than being friends with an ex]. I'm not gonna sit there and be making out with my man and see them make out with their girl. Like, that's just weird. What are we trying to prove at that point?"

"I don't ever want to go on a double date with my ex -- with any of my exes," she continued. "And it's nothing against him, his girlfriend, any of them."

Nikki later joked that it was OK for Brie and John to double date.

"Oh, that actually, I wouldn't care," she said. "I'd almost want you to go, be like, 'Give me details, Brie, how was the conversation, how was the kiss, how was this?' I'm just kidding."

Meanwhile, things appear to be going better than ever when it comes to Nikki's relationship with 37-year-old Artem. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019 last month, and on Sunday, the two made another joint appearance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, where they had no issue packing on the PDA.

