Noah Centineo Reveals the Most Important Dating Rule (Exclusive)

Noah Centineo is getting real about relationships!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 23-year-old actor on the set of his upcoming flick To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You back in May, and he opened up about what he considers the most important dating rule.

"I think honesty is the biggest thing," he said at the time. "Just be open about where you're at. If you're not into monogamy, talk to the person and be like, 'Hey, just so you know, I'm really digging this vibe, but I'm not trying to be boyfriend and girlfriend or be tied down. It's not where I'm at. If you're cool with that great. If you're not let's be friends.' Then no one gets hurt."

"Or if you're into monogamy just like date, see how it goes and then be like, 'Yo it's been real. We should totally take this to the next level,'" he added.

It turns out Centineo was able to find that honesty in a partner. After ET's interview with the star he began dating Alexis Ren. When ET spoke with Centineo in November, he called Ren an "angel." That same month, Ren gushed to ET about her beau.

"I love that man... I love that man with all my heart, so I'm just really grateful to be his partner," she said. "He's so passionate about everything that he does. He puts 100 percent of himself into everything, and his heart is gold."

Though Centineo wasn't dating Ren at the time of ET's on-set interview, he had lots of love in his life.

"I've got friends everywhere I go," he said. "I'll be walking down the street some kid runs by me with a group of friends and says, 'Hey Noah!' and keeps running. I've never met this person in my life. Just like a drive by hello. It's kind of cool."

While he said that he loves having friends all over, Centineo also noted that he can sometimes be uncomfortable with the perks of celeb life.

"I feel bad going to a restaurant and, like, if they got a bunch of tables and someone recognizes me I might be able to sit down. These little things that people do for you," he explained. "It's a good thing and it's also kind of weird thing, because you get away with a lot more things if you're in a position... if people know who you are, if you have any amount of fame or influence or success in your career."

"People can look at that and you can get away with things," Centineo continued. "You don't have to be a good person and people will still smile and laugh at your jokes and like tell you you're awesome and that's a scary thing."

Through it all, though, Centineo is trying to stay grounded.

"I'm just trying to make sure the mirror is unfogged," he said. "I just want to make sure I see myself for who I am and the things I do."

Some of those things he's gotten to do include starring in Charlie's Angels last year and being cast in the upcoming flick He-Man, which is set to be released next year.

"I couldn't be more grateful," he said of his career opportunities. "... I've been acting since I was 8 years old, so this is well over a decade, and to have all this opportunity in front of me is just blessings. Literally blessings."

"I want to do right by my own person for what's being given to me. I want to do right by the people around me and the people that I don't know that are on this planet, so when it comes to how am I taking this love, I'm trying to do it with open arms," he continued. "I just want to take responsibility and really leverage what's happening for the betterment of, not just myself, but the people around me and everyone else."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You drops Wednesday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.

