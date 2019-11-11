Noah Centineo is one loving boyfriend!

While the actor walked the red carpet solo on Monday -- at the premiere of his new movie, Charlie's Angels, at the Westwood Regency Theater -- Centineo still had his ladylove, Alexis Ren, on his mind.

The star stopped to talk with ET's Lauren Zima at the star-studded event, and gushed about Ren, calling her "the angel in my life."

"She's in Tahiti right now," Centineo, 23, explained. "She's raising money and awareness for coral."

When she's not spending her time helping out a good cause, it seems she's busy helping her boyfriend after he dislocated his knee earlier this month, and is currently recovering from knee surgery.

Last week, Centineo revealed just how badly his knee injury was when he took to his Instagram story to share a series of videos showing how hard it is to take a shower when you've just gone under the knife and have a giant leg brace on.

Even with Ren's help, and the help of his physical therapist, it was a bizarrely funny series of clips that really showed how cute his relationship with his girlfriend really is.

Centineo -- who took to the stage on Sunday at the People's Choice Awards with his solo crutch and rocking a leg brace -- said that, despite the discomfort, he's trying to go easy on the medication.

"I'm not on meds. I try to stay away from the pain killers until I need to sleep," he told ET, adding that, with the excitement of a movie premiere, his mind manages to block it out. "It's painful at times but right now it's not. In this environment, your body's like, 'Nothing hurts, I'm fine.'"

"I'm sure halfway through the film I'll be sitting in my chair at a weird angle and being like, 'Owww,'" he added.

However, when it came to the experience of actually shooting Charlie's Angels -- alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and Elizabeth Banks -- Centineo says it was a joy, and had nothing but love for his "incredible" co-stars.

"Just personally knowing them and developing... the relationship that we had when we were all working together, they are such a family and such a strong group of women and it comes through on screen," he shared.

Charlie's Angels hits theaters Nov. 15.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Noah Centineo Accepted His 2019 People's Choice Award on Crutches

Noah Centineo Shows Fans Just How Difficult It Is to Shower Post Knee Surgery

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Make First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

Noah Centineo Just Shaved Off All His Hair, Try to Remain Calm

Related Gallery