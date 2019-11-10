Why Noah Centineo Accepted His 2019 People's Choice Award on Crutches

Noah Centineo is making crutches look cool.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star made the first official public debut of his knee-brace and solo crutch when he attended this year's People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

The handsome actor was shocked when he won the award for Comedy Movie Star of 2019, for his role in The Perfect Date, and surprised some fans when he slowly made his way to the stage with the help of presenter Sarah Hyland.

The leg brace surprised some fans who didn't know the actor had recently injured himself while playing basketball with his friend and ended up dislocating his knee. He subsequently underwent knee replacement surgery, which necessitated the leg brace.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

After taking the stage, Centineo had a hard time wrapping his mind around the fact that he'd won, telling the audience, "I guess I'm funny? I didn't know that."

He also opened up about how hard he finds it to speak at awards shows and to be the center of a crowd's attention. "This never gets easier, to anyone watching at home," Centineo shared. "It's always so nerve-wracking, you're like, 'Uhhh, oh my god, people! And I've got to talk and I've got to say things!'"

He went on to thank his friends as well as his fans, who "are the reason that I have a platform that I can help hopefully make the world a bit of a better place."

And he used that platform at the end of his speech to share some inspirational words for everyone watching at home: "It matters not what you've done, but what you do with what you've done for others, thank you."

After the award, Noah spent time hanging out with some of his fellow award winners, including Jimmy Fallon, and posing with his injured knee.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank



Centineo first revealed just how badly his knee injury was earlier this month when he took to his Instagram story to share a series of videos -- in which he was joined by his girlfriend, Alexis Ren -- showing how hard it is to take a shower when you're recovering from knee surgery.

While Centineo is still adjusting to his leg brace, his fans are still getting used to his super short hairstyle. Check it the video below for more on the actor's surprisingly short 'do.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Noah Centineo Shaved His Head and the Internet Can't Deal Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Noah Centineo Shows Fans Just How Difficult It Is to Shower Post Knee Surgery

Noah Centineo Condemns Bullying During Inspiring Speech at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Make First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

Noah Centineo Dyes Facial Hair Blond and Fans Have Thoughts

Related Gallery